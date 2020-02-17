Queen Letizia’s edgy gold ring is cheaper than you’d think

Queen Letizia always looks stunning, and the Spanish royal clearly has excellent taste - but often, when it comes to jewellery, she chooses high-end or family heirlooms. So when we spotted her gorgeous oval ring recently, we expected it to be a priceless buy - but imagine our delight in finding out that it’s actually affordable!

The 47-year-old is often pictured with the ring, and wears it on multiple different fingers. Often she chooses not to wear any other rings at the same time, instead allowing the piece to stand out - as it should!

The sterling silver ring is actually from Karen Hallam; a Spanish brand set up by a designer originally from London. And the best part? It’s only €90 - or £75.

Sterling silver signature ring, €90, Karen Hallam

There are also plenty of similar styles on the high street; we particularly like this & Other Stories version:

Spiral oval ring, £13, & Other Stories

It’s not the first affordable piece of jewellery the Spanish royal has worn - both she and Kate Middleton have a pair of drop earrings from British jewellers Links of London. The Hope Egg earrings are designed in a delicate drop shape and are decorated with white topaz detail.

Letizia has worn the gems on countless occasions, and Kate wore the jewels on a trip to Fortnum & Mason in 2012.

And if you’re not satisfied just with imitating her jewellery, Topshop is selling a very similar version of her pink Hugo Bozz suit at a fraction of the price. The brand's 'Dusty Pink Double Breasted Suit' comes in at £79 for the pair, with the very same double-breasted cut and tortoiseshell buttons as the royal's designer co-ord.

Dusty Pink Double Breasted Suit, £79, Topshop

Happy shopping!

