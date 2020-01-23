Queen Letizia's spotty Massimo Dutti dress is making us wish for summer

Queen Letizia was the picture of elegance on Wednesday as she attended the opening of the International Tourism Fair in Madrid. Despite the dark colour, her pretty midi dress was giving us serious summer vibes with its ultra-flattering cut, nipped-in waist and floaty skirt. Is it just us, or does it look like the perfect dress to last you through the seasons? We can see it paired with chunky boots as well as strappy sandals.

Covered in a green and brown confetti print with long balloon sleeves and a keyhole cut out on the chest, the frock cost £119 from Massimo Dutti - a brand loved by many royal ladies. However, the feminine style has unfortunately already sold out. If you're looking for other royal-approved looks from the luxury high street brand, then the Duchess of Cambridge wore the cosiest green knit frock during a visit to The Brink in Liverpool while the Duchess of Sussex wrapped up warm in a navy blue wool coat during a visit to Mayhew animal charity.

Black spotty midi dress, £39, Topshop

BUY NOW

Letizia dressed the frock up with a pair of brown heels that perfectly complimented the red flecks in the dress, and accessorised with small silver stud earrings. For her beauty look, she proved less is more by donning soft pink hues on her eyes and a nude lip.

READ: Kate Middleton's outfit features special tribute to her children – see photo

While her husband King Felipe was not in attendance, the former journalist, 47, joined Spanish politicians for the inauguration of FITUR International Tourism Fair 2020 at Ifema. On the website, the fair is described as "the global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in Latin America."

It's been a busy week for Letizia, who has also attended a meeting at the headquarters of the Red Cross as well as a reception at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. In true royal style, she didn't let her schedule impact her outfit choices. Looking as fabulous as ever, she recycled a long-sleeved red blouse and a black poppy-print skirt by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, and was pictured in a super-sophisticated grey checked suit with a white shirt. For the latter, we particularly loved the Meghan Markle-inspired camel coat slung over her shoulders.

MORE: 12 Princess Diana dresses we hope to see Emma Corrin wear on The Crown series 4

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.