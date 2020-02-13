Spanish royal Queen Letizia certainly has a penchant for pink, lately! The monarch made an appearance at the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards on Wednesday wearing an ultra-chic pastel trouser suit in her favourite shade, and made by one of her best-loved designers, too. The Hugo Boss two-piece is a pricey purchase, coming in at just under £700 for the wool jacket and trousers - though Letizia is already getting her wear out of it, since she was also spotted in the exact same outfit in December 2019. Again, she teamed the look with her white silk Carolina Herrera blouse and her Hugo Boss 'Mayfair' pumps.

Queen Letizia wore one of her favourite suits on Wednesday

Luckily, there are plenty of similar suits on the high street for those of us that want to recreate Letizia's royal look - and Topshop are selling a very similar version at a fraction of the price. The brand's 'Dusty Pink Double Breasted Suit' comes in at £79 for the pair, with the very same double-breasted cut and tortoiseshell buttons as the royal's designer co-ord.

Dusty Pink Double Breasted Suit, £79, Topshop

Of course, the monarch has already made a big fashion statement with pink this month, choosing a stunning fuchsia gown for the new official portraits taken with her family on Tuesday. Her bold Carolina Herrera gown was a bespoke piece dating back to 2018, featuring beautiful white floral embroidery to the bodice - and perfectly matching that incredible diamond tiara, we reckon! Her chosen headpiece was the ultra-special Fleur de Lys tiara, or 'La Buena', an heirloom from Queen Ena of Spain.

Wearing her bold ballgown for February's official portraits

Whether it's soft pastels or stand-out brights, Queen Letizia loves incorporating colour into her wardrobe, just like our very own ruler. The Countess of Wessex has previously revealed why royals often choose to wear the rainbow, speaking during a 2018 documentary. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" she said. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

