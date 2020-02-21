The Duchess of Cornwall is glamorous in green as she hosts University winners at Buckingham Palace This event happens every two years…

The Duchess of Cornwall looked elegant in one of her favourite colours on Thursday afternoon: Forest green. Camilla, 72, joined the Prince of Wales to meet key representatives from the Royal Anniversary Trust, including the Chairman, Sir Damon Buffini. The pair presented the Queen's Anniversary Prizes at Buckingham Palace, and for the occasion, she wore a structured green dress with a matching jacket. She paired her co-word with pearl earrings and an elegant multi-strand set of pearls (this Duchess loves her pearls!). She completed the look with a pair of flat, black suede boots.

The royal couple welcomed representatives of the universities across the UK for the ceremony of The Queen's Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education. The pair posed for photos in the lavish ballroom at Buckingham Palace, and Charles looked equally as smart in his pinstripe blue suit, spotty tie and striped handkerchief - this future King isn't afraid of clashing prints, that's for sure.

During the Prize Giving ceremony, the Prince of Wales presented medals and The Duchess of Cornwall distributed scrolls.

Moving on to the more relaxed part of the day, when their Royal Highnesses met Prize winners in two groups of eleven in the Picture Gallery. Here's Camilla (below) deep in conversation with representatives from King’s College London, who won the prize for Innovations in biomedical engineering and imaging sciences with health benefits through early diagnosis for over eleven thousand patients a year.

Presented every two years, the Queen’s anniversary prizes are the highest national honour awarded to UK colleges and universities. Submitted work is judged to show excellence, innovation, impact and deliver real public benefit.