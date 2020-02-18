Prince Charles has been re-wearing two coats since the eighties The future King doesn't have a huge wardrobe of coats

Prince Charles has always been ahead of the crowd when it comes to promoting environmental awareness – so much so, that the 71-year-old royal has been regularly re-wearing two coats since the eighties. The heir to the British throne tends to alternate between a camel coloured overcoat and a brown tweed Anderson & Sheppard double-breasted number. Prince Charles has also modified his camel coat by tweaking the collar - rather than buying a new number.

Prince Charles pictured in the brown tweed coat in Sandringham in 1988

He often wears the classic styles, and rarely falters when it comes to his choices. Charles, who favours repairing and recycling clothes over buying new items, has been known to wear suits and shoes that are decades old, and champions the use of sustainable textiles, such as wool.

Charles wearing the same coat in December

The dad-of-two has been at the forefront of sustainable fashion for years and in November, he backed a luxury clothing line created by students supported by his charity – called the Modern Artisan project, which was launched by The Prince's Foundation.

Prince Charles wearing his camel overcoat in 2000

During London Fashion Week in September 2019, Prince Charles made an unexpected contribution to the annual event by collaborating with eco-friendly designers. Nettles from his Highgrove home were used to make fabric for Vin + Omi's Spring Summer 2020 collection. At the time, Vin + Omi told The Daily Telegraph that Charles had revealed his admiration for their sustainable approaches in a letter.

The royal seen wearing this coat earlier this month

Although they admitted they were surprised by his support, the designer said: "We thought the juxtaposition between Prince Charles and us was so far apart that it wouldn't work. But he's really happy with it. He's really happy with the aesthetics and how it's going."

Charles has previously discussed how the fashion industry could be more responsible when he and Camilla toured the new Tech Hub at the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group offices in May 2018. He has previously shown his support, founding the Campaign for Wool in 2010, which aims to re-popularise wool as a sustainable fabric.

