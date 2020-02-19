Duchess of Cornwall dazzles fans in a dreamy bright blue dress and knee-high boots

The Duchess of Cornwall looked beautiful in blue on Wednesday during her trip to Brent, where she visited the Kiln Theatre and the Granville Youth & Community Centre. Brightening up a bleak winter's day, Camilla opted for a fabulously vibrant coat dress with a silk trim around the pockets and big statement buttons lining the front. Layered underneath the pretty coat, she wore a white high-collared blouse with a ruffled neck and wrapped up warm with black leather gloves, tights and knee-high heeled boots.

As part of her visit, the Duchess watched an Irish dance performance at the Granville Youth & Community Centre in Kilburn. She then took part in a tour of the recently renovated Kiln Theatre and met with young people currently taking part in London Borough of Cultural social change project. Lucky Camilla was even pictured smiling after she was gifted a basket of hot sauce bottles!

With her hair styled in its classic bouncy blowdry and her trademark natural beauty look, the royal looked radiant and showed no signs of her busy schedule of royal engagements. Just last week, she stepped out in two more stunning dresses; the first was a green coat by Mr Roy and a snug black hat that she rocked for a rare joint engagement with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the second was a red velvet coatdress with a pleated hem that she donned for a visit to The Tower of London. The stylish royal has quite the wardrobe!

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall wearing a velvet coatdress during a visit to London

It comes as no surprise that the 72-year-old chose the colour - after all, it is called royal blue! Not only has Camilla shown her love of the hue in the past - from bright tweed co-ords to subtle pale blue fit-and-flare skirts - but Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Meghan Markle have all also been pictured in variations of blue over the years. We still can't get over the sheer powder blue Elie Saab dress Kate wore to the 2019 Royal Ascot. From the pussy-bow collar to the velvet polka dots, it is still top of our wishlist!

