The Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in a blue tweed coat at the London Transport Museum Camilla even had a matching umbrella to shield her from the rain!

The Duchess of Cornwall has a fabulous selection of blue clothes, and she proved the colour continues to be one of her favourites by opting for a sapphire hue once again on Wednesday. Camilla and her husband Prince Charles travelled from Clarence House to the London Transport Museum via a big red double-decker bus, but the royal couple did not ditch their usual method of transport for just any old bus. Arriving in style, they were pictured stepping off an electric bus at the museum, where they took part in celebrations to mark 20 years of Transport for London - Charles and Camilla certainly know how to make an entrance!

The 72-year-old braved the cold in a royal blue jacket with a small collar and buttons down the front, which she paired with thick tights, boots and smart black leather accessories. As well as holding a small black clutch, she also wrapped up warm in leather gloves and kept the rain at bay by sheltering underneath an umbrella - and it looked a lot like the ones the Queen is regularly pictured holding.

Camilla and Charles travelled from Clarence House to the London Transport Museum via an electric bus

During rainy days (which are too regular in the UK!), the Queen is never seen without her trusty transparent umbrella. Whether she's wearing bright pink or pale blue, Her Majesty always has a Fulton Birdcage umbrella on hand with a matching coloured trim when there's a slight chance of rain. It appears Camilla took a leaf out of her book and was well-prepared for the unpredictable UK weather with her silver-trimmed, transparent umbrella. While Camilla's was not as colourful as some of the Queen's, the neutral colour means it can be paired with every outfit.

With the help of her umbrella, the royal's hair and makeup remained flawless, with her blonde hair styled in her trademark blowdry and soft, natural makeup that complimented her outfit. Gorgeous!

