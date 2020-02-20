We’re taking winter warming tips from Queen Letizia. By February, we're used to wrapping up warm for the cold and wet winter weather with chunky boots, scarves and cosy coats. While the latter is often an afterthought to your ensemble, thrown on at the last minute as you're walking out the door, it can actually make or break your outfit. If you haven't yet found a staple jacket that can be effortlessly paired with any outfit, then turn to Queen Letizia for style inspiration.

The Spanish royal is known for her fabulous sense of style, but her most recent engagement in Madrid proved that she has nailed the chic winter look with her cape coat. As she was pictured heading to a meeting at UNICEF Headquarters, Letizia rocked a black midi coat with large buttons lining the front and relaxed cape sleeves. The style was from one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, and she previously proved its versatility by rocking it for an outing back in March 2017.

MORE: Duchess of Cornwall dazzles fans in a bright blue dress and knee-high boots

Black poncho coat, £16.49, Shein

BUY NOW

While it is unfortunately no longer available to buy, we do have good news - there are plenty of similar styles that you can get your hands on instead. Plus, if you want to test the style out before committing to investing in it or you simply can't justify adding to your coat collection with the promise of warmer weather just around the corner, many of them are reasonably priced. If statement buttons and a relaxed fit are what you're after, a poncho jacket from Shein is available in either black or navy for just £16.49. For a classic cape design, Mango is selling this wool-blend version which is sure to add some extra warmth.

Wool cape coat, £99.99, Mango

BUY NOW

Mother-of-two Letizia wore her jacket over a gorgeous grey checked suit which she paired with a simple white silk blouse and black leather clutch, all from Hugo Boss. What's more, the blouse comes in a whopping eight colours, so those loving the gathered neckline can stock up in the style in green, pink and black too. For her beauty look, the former journalist - who shares daughter Leonor and Sofia with husband King Felipe VI - kept it simple with her dark hair in a straight style and smokey eyes. Gorgeous!

RELATED: Queen Maxima's feathered headband has wedding guest written all over it

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.