Queen Letizia just wore a fabulous feathered suit we didn't know we needed

A tailored black suit is a failsafe way to look chic and effortless, but Queen Letizia took the look one step further as she attended an awards show in Barcelona on Monday. The Spanish royal stepped out in the most incredible all-black ensemble that featured cropped black trousers and a fitted blazer with feathered sleeves. Paired with black patent heels and her dark hair pulled back in an elegant bun, she looked as sophisticated as ever.

Beauty wise, the 47-year-old showed off her glowing skin with a sweep of blush along her cheeks, copper-coloured eye makeup, thick black mascara and glossy lips. As well as adding the bold feathers to glam up her look, Letizia also wore a pair of statement diamond cluster earrings which are part of the joyas de pasar collection. Dreamy!

She was joined by her husband King Felipe, 51, who looked dapper in a black pinstripe suit and pale blue tie, and their two children Princess Leonor, 13, and Princess Sofia, 12, for the 10th Princess of Girona Foundation Awards ceremony. Held at Congress Palace in Barcelona, the awards recognise the work and merits of young people aged between 16 and 35 across the world, and they aim to promote scientific research and artistic creativity. Princess Leonor, who the awards are named after, looked comfortable as she embraced her royal duties, delivering a speech and shaking hands with attendees.

And it seems the future Queen had taken style inspiration from her mother's outfit earlier that day! Letizia was a vision in red as she stepped out in another fabulous trouser suit by Roberto Torretta, which she paired with matching fiery shoes and a Carolina Herrera clutch. Later that night, Leonor channeled her mother in a bright red tweed skirt and jacket with matching shoes for the occasion. Standing alongside the muted blacks, blues and whites of her family members, she provided a pop of colour.

Feathers are not new to the mother-of-two, who also rocked a blush pink feathered corset by Spanish label The 2nd Skin Co for the opening event for the Princess of Asturias Awards in October. Who needs sequins and glitter for the festive period when you can have feathers?

