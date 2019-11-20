Queen Letizia looks like an autumnal dream as she steps out in a beautiful floral dress The Spanish Queen was out celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum

Queen Letizia celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum on Tuesday evening and whilst attending the celebrations she sure taught everyone a lesson on how to dress for autumn. The 47-year-old stepped out in a beautiful pink shirt dress from BOSS which was decorated with an orange and maroon floral print. The maxi dress came with a matching belt around the waist that had a gorgeous bright orange lining on one side, allowing the autumnal colours to pop - and she looked like an absolute autumnal dream.

However, the mum-of-two took her look to the next level by pairing her long-sleeved dress with a pair of berry coloured leather heels from Magrit and a matching dark berry coloured clutch. Just when we thought her outfit couldn't get any more autumnal, she covered up when she left the event wearing a brown leather jacket to top it all off. Ultimately, she taught us all a lesson in dressing for the colder months - and we can't get enough of this look!

The brunette beauty wore her shoulder-length hair perfectly blow-dried straight allowing her small gold hoops to peek through. For her beauty look, Leitiza went for a light smoky eye with matching brown and berry shades and a light pink lip in a similar shade to her floral dress - talk about colour-coordination!

This isn't the first time we have seen Queen Letizia in Hugo Boss, the Spanish Queen is a huge fan having worn a very similar dress from the brand only a week ago. Stepping off a plane in Havanna on 11 November, Letizia showcased a belted Zebra print shirt dress from Hugo Boss in an almost identical style. However, she paired that paticular dress with a fuschia handbag and matching heels from Carolina Herrera teaching us yet another style lesson, this time how to nail monochrome - it looks like the Queen of Spain may also be the Queen of Fashion.

