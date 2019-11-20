Queen Letizia looks like an autumnal dream as she steps out in a beautiful floral dress

Queen Letizia celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum on Tuesday evening and whilst attending the celebrations she sure taught everyone a lesson on how to dress for autumn. The 47-year-old stepped out in a beautiful pink shirt dress from BOSS which was decorated with an orange and maroon floral print. The maxi dress came with a matching belt around the waist that had a gorgeous bright orange lining on one side, allowing the autumnal colours to pop - and she looked like an absolute autumnal dream.
However, the mum-of-two took her look to the next level by pairing her long-sleeved dress with a pair of berry coloured leather heels from Magrit and a matching dark berry coloured clutch. Just when we thought her outfit couldn't get any more autumnal, she covered up when she left the event wearing a brown leather jacket to top it all off. Ultimately, she taught us all a lesson in dressing for the colder months - and we can't get enough of this look!
The brunette beauty wore her shoulder-length hair perfectly blow-dried straight allowing her small gold hoops to peek through. For her beauty look, Leitiza went for a light smoky eye with matching brown and berry shades and a light pink lip in a similar shade to her floral dress - talk about colour-coordination!
This isn't the first time we have seen Queen Letizia in Hugo Boss, the Spanish Queen is a huge fan having worn a very similar dress from the brand only a week ago. Stepping off a plane in Havanna on 11 November, Letizia showcased a belted Zebra print shirt dress from Hugo Boss in an almost identical style. However, she paired that paticular dress with a fuschia handbag and matching heels from Carolina Herrera teaching us yet another style lesson, this time how to nail monochrome - it looks like the Queen of Spain may also be the Queen of Fashion.
