Kate Middleton dazzles in a Jenny Packham dress for reception at Buckingham Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge may have had a busy day at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, but that did not stop her from looking radiant as she hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening. Continuing her flawless style streak straight off the back of the royal tour of Ireland, Kate changed out of her crimson-coloured Catherine Walker coat dress and Sally-Ann Provan floral hat and into a gorgeous evening outfit. The mother-of-three recycled her royal blue Jenny Packham dress, which she first wore in 2016.

Looking as elegant as ever, the mother-of-three accessorised with sparkly heels for the reception, which was held in celebration of children's charity Place2Be's 25th anniversary. Kate, 38, has been a patron of the charity since 2013 and over the years has met pupils, families and staff at Place2Be partner schools to find out about their work. During the evening, the stylish royal met two school choirs as well as Place2Be supporters.

Kate previously wore her dress in 2016

Earlier in the day, she joined the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex to celebrate Commonwealth Day. While she opted to wear her dark hair in an elegant updo that highlighted her diamond drop earrings, she switched up her beauty look for the evening with her hair in its signature bouncy blow-dry, perfectly showing off the versatility of her new shorter cut and choppy fringe. Two stunning looks in one day? We can't keep up!

The Duchess also spent three days in Ireland with Prince William last week, where she continued to wow royal fans with her bold fashion choices. While she wore several vibrant green outfits that paid tribute to the Emerald Isle - not to mention the sweet shamrock jewellery - one of our favourite looks from the tour has got to be the vintage Oscar De La Renta midi she wore in Dublin, which featured a pretty polka-dot print and contrast ruffle neckline.

