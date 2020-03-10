The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, alongside her husband Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Queen. Kate, 38, wore a repeat burgundy Catherine Walker coat for the occasion, first seen on Christmas Day 2018, with a matching hat by Sally-Ann Provan, but it was her jewellery that caught our attention the most.

The royal mum donned a pair of diamond drop earrings with flower-shaped rubies, which match a set that we haven't seen Kate wear since her first few months as royal in 2011. The Duchess dazzled in a black velvet Alexander McQueen dress with the diamond and ruby necklace and bracelet when she attended the Military Awards with William and Prince Harry. The pieces are by Mouawad, a Geneva-based diamond house, which has been in business for more than 100 years. The jewels were reportedly a wedding present and in April, William and Kate will celebrate their ninth anniversary.

Kate's diamond and ruby earrings

The Duchess also brought back her royal blue embellished Jenny Packham gown on Monday night, as she hosted a reception for one of her patronages Place2Be at Buckingham Palace to mark the charity's 25th anniversary. Kate also debuted a new pair of blue and pearl earrings, believed to be by one of her favourite labels, Erdem.

Kate first wore the diamond and ruby necklace and bracelet in 2011

Prince William and Kate completed a three-day tour of Ireland last week, where the Duchess wowed in an array of outfits. Green was the theme of the visit and Kate paid tribute to the country's national colours and flag, by wearing dresses by Alessandra Rich, The Vampire's Wife and Suzannah.

