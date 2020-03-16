The Queen wows in a bright teal outfit for a Church service in Windsor

The Queen spent the weekend at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, and she looked fabulous as she made an appearance at Church on Sunday. While the weather has been largely dreary over the last few weeks - not to mention the equally bleak news with the fears over the coronavirus pandemic - the Queen ensured she brightened up the morning with her vibrant turquoise and black ensemble.

The Queen opted for a bright teal and black outfit on Sunday

As she was pictured arriving at the Royal Chapel of All Saints for the church service, she wore a teal-coloured coat with a contrasting black peter pan collar and matching black buttons. Always a master at colour-coordinating her outfit, she added a matching teal hat complete with a black tulle flower and accessorised with her trademark pearl drop earrings and a sparkly diamond brooch. While all the royal ladies traditionally wear very muted makeup, the Queen jazzed up her ensemble with a deep berry lip and styled her hair in its usual curls.

Despite some reports that the 93-year-old fled to her Berkshire residence as a result of the coronavirus fears, HELLO! understands her regular residence at weekends is Windsor and she is believed to be at Buckingham Palace this week as normal. However, Her Majesty is taking some precautions due to the virus, with Buckingham Palace announcing that two of her public royal engagements in Cheshire and Camden that were due to take place this week have been rescheduled. The palace said in a statement on Friday: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks."

The Queen often steps out in bright colours including deep reds and royal blues, but her recent wardrobe has been particularly eye-catching. Her bold colour choice on Sunday comes shortly after she was pictured wearing a stylish patchwork dress on Friday. Made up of clashing red and purple colours, The Queen ensured all eyes were on her as she received the Order of St John's first ever Service medal in gold.

