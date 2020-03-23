Kate Middleton recycled one of her favourite jumpers for Mother’s Day

No royal does casual-cool quite like Kate Middleton, who manages to look stylish and chic even when relaxing at home with her family - as proven in the latest pictures, released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark Mother’s Day. The first image saw Kate and William racing with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on their backs. The mother-of-three wore a gorgeous khaki round-neck jumper, and we think it’s the perfect spring wardrobe buy.

At £130, the jumper by Swedish brand Fjallraven is one of the duchess’ more affordable wardrobe buys, but unfortunately it’s no longer in stock. The brand has lots of similar styles, though, if you wanted to invest in one of the wear-forever sweaters inspired by Kate.

Structure sweater, £135, Fjallraven

Merino knit wool jumper, £130, Fjallraven

It’s not the first time the Duchess has worn this particular style. She was first pictured in it during a visit to an outdoor centre in 2018, then on the shot for the Cambridge family Christmas card in 2018. She also wore it earlier this year in an official royal portrait.

The duchess has been wearing plenty of affordable buys recently; last weekend she was pictured in a pink suit from Marks & Spencer during a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon.

Incredibly, some sizes are still available to buy online.

Wool Blend Double Breasted Blazer, £99, Marks & Spencer

If only we had somewhere to wear them!

