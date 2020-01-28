Loved Kate Middleton’s tweed blazer? Shein is selling a similar style for £20 We’re channelling our inner royal with this lookalike

Kate Middleton knows that suits are a huge trend this season, and she looked incredible in her Dolce & Gabbana tweed skirt and matching blazer on Tuesday morning as she arrived in south London for a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme. The duchess styled the flared mini skirt and double-breasted blazer with tights and simple black court shoes.

Of course, we were immediately inspired by her chic look, and have been scouring the shops to find a version of her designer outfit - and luckily, online retailer Shein has got us covered with a black double breasted blazer that costs just £20.

Plaid double breasted tweed blazer, £20.99, Shein

Or, if that doesn’t take your fancy, the high street has plenty on offer - including a jacket from ever-reliable M&S.

Tweed slim longline blazer, £89, M&S

Monochrome tweed blazer, £59, Warehouse @ John Lewis

We’d style the cover-ups with smart black trousers for work, or jeans and a relaxed t-shirt at the weekend.

Kate, meanwhile, went ultra feminine in her suit and heels as she articipated in a number of creative activities during her visit, including illustration, photography and set design. Luckily, creativity comes naturally to her; she studied art history at the University of St Andrews and on Sunday, she shared personal photos she'd taken of two Holocaust survivors at Kensington Palace earlier this month.

Today, she looked at pictures taken by children at the hospital, and helped them with their projects.

Sounds like the perfect engagement for the duchess.

