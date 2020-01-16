You can buy Kate Middleton’s exact eternity ring for £1,200

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring is, of course, iconic. As the stunning Sapphire once belonged to Princess Diana, it has inspired countless copycat versions - and her gold wedding band has had a similar effect. But dedicated royal fans will know that the Duchess of Cambridge often wears three rings; her engagement and weddings bands, plus a gorgeous diamond one.

The delicate eternity ring has a sweet story behind it, since it's thought to be the generous gift that Prince William gave his wife following the birth of Prince George. Aw! Kate is rarely seen without it, though it's so fine that it's often missed when placed next to Princess Diana's original jewel.

The band is made by London designer Annoushka, set with 0.23 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds. And, unlike her engagement ring, it isn’t completely priceless - in fact, you can actually get the exact same ring yourself from the Annoushka website for £1,200.

Eclipse 18ct White Gold Diamond Eternity Ring, £1,200, Annoushka London

The ring has only recently been reintroduced to the brand’s website, so there’s every chance they’ll sell like hotcakes. We recommend getting in there fast if you want the gorgeous heirloom for yourself!

Kate's slightly chunkier wedding band, like the Meghan Markle and other British royal women, is made from a special nugget of gold from the Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu in North Wales.

While we might not have a sapphire ring like Kate’s, we’re definitely saving up to get this classic ring just like the duchess.

