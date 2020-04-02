Princess Eugenie's off-duty style amid the coronavirus lockdown is so bold - see her clashing prints The royal made a statement in checks and florals

Princess Eugenie is believed to be self-isolating with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York at the Royal Lodge after a recent snap showed the pair together amid the coronavirus crisis - and we love their laidback looks! Instead of their usual floral dresses and chic coats, the pair opted for more casual ensembles as they carried a box of confectionery to the car. While Sarah looked relaxed with her hair pulled into a high bun, minimal makeup and a black jumper layered over a checked shirt, Eugenie was bolder with her outfit choice, stepping out in clashing prints.

Hermann Bühlbecker shared this photo of Sarah and Eugenie's laidback looks

The stylish royal wore a red and black checked jacket layered over the top of a black and white floral mini dress with a scalloped hem. Keeping it casual, she finished off her outfit with white trainers complete with a pink heel that appear to be by sustainable US brand Thousand Fell, which she was pictured wearing with a blazer and jeans back in January 2020.

Trainers, $120 (about £96), Thousand Fell

We're not surprised she chose the comfortable shoes, which retail for $120 (about £96), as she was likely on her feet all day handing out sweet treats to NHS workers, like her mother. On Friday, the Duchess of York took to Instagram to thank her friend Hermann Bühlbecker - a German confectionery entrepreneur - for showing support to "hard workers in the UK". And Eugenie clearly wanted to get involved as Hermann uploaded the photo of the pair of them with the crate of goods the next day.

Alongside the images, Hermann wrote: "A few days ago Fergie, Duchess of York, and her daughter received a large delivery of Lambertz pastries (over 100 kg) at the Royal Lodge. This is intended for the doctors and staff of London hospitals, who are currently working up to their limits. The Duchess called us about this; she sent us the pictures when the shipment arrived."

