We just love to see Sarah, Duchess of York in beautiful formalwear - so today's our lucky day! Sarah has appeared in a stunning photoshoot with Australian magazine Women's Weekly - and in one picture, she looks absolutely gorgeous in a full-length white gown. Wow. She revealed on Twitter that she'd been interviewed by the magazine about her children's books, writing: "Thank you to @julietrieden for interviewing me about my new children’s books which are being published by Australian Publisher @serenitypress. Thank you to the whole team involved @WomensWeeklyMag."

Thank you to @julietrieden for interviewing me about my new children’s books which are being published by Australian Publisher @serenitypress

Thank you to the whole team involved @WomensWeeklyMag #publishing #books pic.twitter.com/DjYsW8pwV8 — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) March 26, 2020

On the cover of the magazine, there's another lovely shot of Sarah wearing a chic turquoise dress - we can't wait to see the whole photoshoot! It sounds like royal fans can't either, with one writing: "Wow what a gorgeous dress you wore!" and another adding: "Beautiful picture of you."

MORE: The Meghan effect! Duchess sparks huge boom in this elegant jewellery trend

Loading the player...

Sarah has been sharing lots of posts on social media recently, particularly amid the coronavirus crisis in the UK. It was revealed on Wednesday that the former royal had headed out with her daughter Princess Eugenie and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank to deliver care packages to NHS staff at Hammersmith Hospital recently.

Princess Eugenie shared a gorgeous photo with her mum

Their parcels contained essentials for frontline staff including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit. How lovely is that?

MORE: How high dare Kate & Meghan go with their shoes? The Royal Heel-O-Metre

Royal fans were also treated to some adorable pictures of Sarah and Eugenie in recent days - with the York family celebrating both Eugenie's birthday and Mother's Day. In one sweet snap, we got an insight into Sarah's off-duty style, as she was pictured wearing a comfy pair of UGG boots with her floaty midi skirt. We love her laid-back outfits just as much as her glamorous gowns!