Sarah Ferguson just rocked UGG boots with her laid-back outfit, and we love her for it We love Sarah's off-duty look

Sarah, Duchess of York has proved she has the most relatable wardrobe, in a sweet new picture with Princess Eugenie. The Duchess can be seen with her arm around her daughter in the photo, posted on Instagram to mark Mother's Day - and we love her off-duty outfit! Sarah teamed her comfy UGG boots with a black midi skirt, black cardigan and green checked shirt, while Eugenie also looked laid-back with her jumper tied around her waist.

Sarah wore her comfy UGG boots in the sweet photo

In fact, it appears that Sarah's sheepskin boots have an extra unique detail - they seem to have adorable heart motifs embroidered on them. Cute! It seems very fitting to go alongside Eugenie's message, which read: "Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there.

"I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe.Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them."

The Princess shared a number of sweet family pictures in her post, including another of Sarah wearing a chic blue midi dress - worn previously to Royal Ascot in 2018 - and carrying a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag. Eugenie also wowed fans in her gorgeous floral midi dress.

The Duchess has been making every effort to help communities during the coronavirus crisis, sharing on Tuesday evening that she was sending out beauty packages to NHS staff. Her assistant Antonia Marshall wrote on Instagram: "So proud of @sarahferguson15 and the whole of the York Family for their kindness, diligence and help in this time of need. Thank you @baylisandhardingplc for the wonderful products for the ICU @chelwestft."

