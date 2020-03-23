Princess Eugenie wows in a floral dress in sweet snap with mum Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie has stepped out in a number of beautiful dresses over the years, but we were reminded of one particularly stunning midi on Sunday. The royal - who celebrates her 30th birthday on 23 March - posted a sweet Mother's Day tribute for her mum Sarah Ferguson which included a number of photos of them over the years, one of which showed Eugenie in a black and blue floral dress that we need to get our hands on. Linking arms with her mother, who could be seen wearing a complimenting blue pencil dress, Eugenie showed off her long-sleeved frock from Claudie Pierlot, complete with a ruffled neckline, asymmetrical hem and belted waist. Stunning!

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen family photos in celebration of Mother's Day

"Happy Mother's Day!! Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there. I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them," she wrote. While many fans were quick to send their best wishes, others were focused on her stunning outfit. "On a side note, your dress is lovely," one commented.

Princess Eugenie wore the gorgeous dress twice in 2018

The Princess previously wore the dress for the launch of 'Pass on Plastic' popup in London's Carnaby Street, perfectly coordinating with the huge whale statue behind her! She paired it with knee-high boots and a bouncy blowdry. Meanwhile, the floral dress was one of the last outfits she wore before walking down the aisle in October 2018. As she was pictured arriving at Windsor with Jack Brooksbank ahead of their royal wedding, the Queen's granddaughter wore her floral dress with a pair of gold heart earrings and styled her hair into a low bun. I think it's safe to say this is one of her favourite frocks! However, since it is from a few seasons ago, the dress is no longer available to buy.

Floral midi dress, was £305 now £183, Claudie Pierlot

Luckily, Claudie Pierlot is selling a very similar design in a red floral paisley print, complete with the same long sleeves, asymmetrical hem and gathered waist. Down from its original price of £305 to £183, the 70s-style frock is the perfect way to copy Eugenie's style for less. But we recommend getting your shopping basket ready quickly, as the style is already classified as 'last chance to buy' so we predict it won't stay available for very long.

