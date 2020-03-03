Queen Letizia just wore a dreamy orange blouse with animal print in Madrid

Didn't Queen Letizia of Spain look simply stunning during her royal engagement in Madrid on Tuesday? The gorgeous brunette joined her husband King Felipe VI for an award ceremony for the Honor Ambassadors of Marca Espana, which is a State initiative that aims to improve the country's image in areas such as economy, culture, society, science and technology.

Queen Letizia wore an eye-catching orange blouse and leopard print skirt

Amongst the sea of muted blue and black colours of the other attendees, Letizia stood out in a bright orange blouse. With a gathered neckline and silk material, the style is simple and elegant but its bold colour makes it the perfect addition to brighten up your winter wardrobe. Plus, the long sleeves means you can team it with warmer jeans and chunky boots in the winter months before copying Letizia's more summery style when the weather gets warmer. She teamed it with a black and white leopard print pencil skirt, bare legs and black heels.

MORE: Royals wearing cute mini dresses! See Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

WATCH: Queen Letizia's style evolution over the years

The mother-of-two always gets it spot-on with her beauty look, and she continued to stun fans with her effortless hair and makeup on Tuesday. Her brunette locks were as glossy as ever, styled into her classic blowdry, while a light dusting of makeup highlighted her natural beauty.

Queen Letizia was joined by her husband King Felipe

Never afraid to rock bold colours and statement prints, Letizia stepped out in another eye-catching outfit last week. We can barely keep up with her fabulous style! For the ARCO Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid on Thursday, the stylish 47-year-old wore a red floral printed satin dress by French brand Maje, which cost £232, and a pair of black patent Manolo Blahnik pumps. While many royal fans loved the dreamy frock, we couldn't take our eyes off her bouncy curls! The royal has experimented with a number of hairstyles over the years, from short bobs to braided updos, but her glam loose waves have got to be one of our favourites.

PHOTOS: Royals love this skirt trend: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana & Queen Letizia