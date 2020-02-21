Queen Letizia of Spain gave us a lesson in wearing winter blooms as she stepped out in a pink floral shirt dress from BOSS on Friday. The stylish 47-year-old attended audiences for representatives of the Association "VISUAL TEAF" and representatives of the Federation of Celiac Associations of Spain at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

The frock may look familiar to royal fans as Queen Letizia debuted the outfit in November 2019 for the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum. Sadly the £449 dress has since sold out, but she's proved that florals aren't just for the summer months.

Letizia accessorised with berry-hued heels

On this occasion, the royal mum teamed her look with the same berry coloured heels from Magrit. Queen Letizia added the finishing touches to her ensemble with a pair of gold drop earrings, a smoky-eye and a pop of nude lipstick. King Felipe's wife is renowned for her love of Hugo Boss and she recently wore a pastel pink trouser suit from the designer label. Earlier this week, Queen Letizia wowed in cape coat by Carolina Herrera over a gorgeous grey checked suit, by Hugo Boss, for a meeting at UNICEF Headquarters.

The Spanish royal court also recently released new portraits of the Spanish royal family, with the queen wearing her fuchsia pink embroidered Carolina Herrera gown and the Fleur de Lys tiara. In the family images with their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, Queen Letizia wore sheath dresses in red and navy, also by Carolina Herrera.

Letizia's makeup complemented her outfit

The White House recently announced that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a state visit this April. It added in a statement: "The visit will celebrate our two countries' close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today's global challenges."

