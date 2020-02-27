Queen Letizia sports wavy hair as she steps out in red floral Maje dress in Madrid It's the perfect dress to take you from winter to spring

Queen Letizia of Spain wore the midi dress of our dreams as she joined her husband King Felipe at the ARCO Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid on Thursday. The stylish 47-year-old wore a red floral printed satin dress by French brand Maje, teaming the £232 frock with a pair of black patent Manolo Blahnik pumps as she toured the galleries.

It's the perfect dress to wear between seasons as you can team it with long boots while it's still cold and then swap them for an ankle style and bare legs come the warmer weather.

Red floral printed dress, £232, Maje at Selfridges

British royals Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also huge fans of the label. Last summer, bride-to-be Beatrice looked stunning in a blue lace Maje shirt dress for Royal Ascot, while her younger sister Eugenie wore a similar style in yellow for a family day out at the Horse Guards Parade.

That wasn't the only thing we noticed about Queen Letizia's look – her brunette locks were styled in glossy loose waves and she opted for a subtle smokey-eye. She completed her chic daytime ensemble with a slick of nude lip gloss, a pop of bronzer and her Gold & Roses white gold and diamond double dagger earrings.

READ: The Countess of Wessex colour clashes in red and pink to open new ballet studios in London

The royal mum-of-two loves experimenting with her hair and has stunned in some amazing braided updos over the years. In November, Queen Letizia wowed us with a new look as she wore her hair in a faux bob style.

MORE: Royal ladies looking perfect in purple: From Kate Middleton to Sophie Wessex

Earlier this week, Queen Letizia brought spring vibes to the royal palace of Zarzuela in Madrid, when she wore a floral blouse by Indi & Cold with black cropped trousers and court shoes. She also brought back her pink floral shirt dress from Hugo Boss for another engagement as she held audiences at the palace.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.