Queen Maxima looks stunning in floral jumpsuit to celebrate husband's birthday The stylish royal was joined by her three daughters

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a stylish appearance to celebrate her husband King Willem Alexander's 53rd birthday on Monday. The Dutch royals took part in a photocall outside the Huis Ten Bosch palace in The Hague to mark King's Day, which is a national holiday in the country. Public celebrations usually take place and the family traditionally travel to Maastricht, but this year's plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maxima looked stunning in a white and floral wide-leg jumpsuit with one of her signature chunky waist-belts for the occasion. Sadly, the one-piece by Seren London, which was £362 in the sale, and its matching mini dress have both sold out. The queen accessorised with a pair of red platform-heeled sandals, with her hair blowdried in a straight style.

The Seren London jumpsuit has sold out

The royal couple were joined by their three teenage daughters, who are clearly taking after their mother in the style stakes. Princess Catharina-Amalia, 16, looked lovely in a sunny yellow broderie anglaise dress, while her younger sister, Princess Ariane, 13, chose a similar-style frock in pale blue. Middle child, Princess Alexia, 14, wore a white shirt dress with a black oversized waist belt, matching her mother Maxima.

The Dutch family-of-five were last seen in public together during their annual skiing trip in Lech, Austria, in February. They were also joined by the king's mother, Princess Beatrix, his brother Prince Constantijn and wife Princess Laurentien for the winter photoshoot. The couple's three children, Countess Eloise, Count Claus-Casimir and Countess Leonore, posed alongside their cousins on the slopes.

The Dutch royals outside the palace

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted that Princess Catharina-Amalia had had her ears pierced and was wearing a pair of gold hooped earrings in the family snaps.

King Willem and Queen Maxima gave royal fans a rare glimpse into their working set-up at Huis Ten Bosch palace last week, as they carry out their duties remotely. The queen's office includes mural wallpaper with a striking image of palm trees and gold detailing around her desk.

