The sweet detail you may have missed in King Willem-Alexander's incredible home office The Dutch royals shared a rare glimpse inside their residence on Instagram

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have given a rare look inside their royal residence, Huis Ten Bosch, and it's even more stylish than we imagined. The royal couple are currently working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, and they each have their own fully-equipped offices from which to do so – which feature some unexpected design details.

WATCH: A look inside the royal residences

Photos shared on the Dutch Royals' Instagram account on Tuesday show the couple on video conference calls from their respective offices, with the caption explaining that they are keen to "inform themselves about the consequences of the corona outbreak and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic".

King Willem-Alexander has a photo from the Order of the Garter service on display in his office

King Willem-Alexander has a large wooden desk topped with framed photos, an Apple iMac computer and a telephone, with an iPad positioned on a tripod. The room has white wooden panelling on one wall, and is painted in a moss green shade on the wall behind the desk, where a wooden bookcase displays a selection of books and framed photos.

They include one of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at Royal Ascot, and another of the couple with the Queen at the Order of the Garter service, where Willem-Alexander was invested as Supernumerary, or 'Stranger', Knight of the Garter, in 2019.

Queen Maxima also has her own office at Huis Ten Bosch

Meanwhile, Queen Maxima's office features a detail we may not expect to see in a royal residence; a mural wallpaper featuring a striking image of palm trees in the countryside. Her desk has luxurious gold detailing that is complemented by a gold desk lamp and ornament, and like her husband, she has an iPad to use for her video conferences. A range of books, photos and ornaments are also on display throughout Queen Maxima's office, located within lit-up glass-fronted cabinets on either side of the window.

Queen Maxima has a unique mural wallpaper in her office

Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their daughters moved into Huis Ten Bosch in 2019 after carrying out significant renovation work. They have added plenty of colour and character throughout, including in their living room, which features a collage representing key elements in the life of the family.

