Queen Maxima wows in houndstooth cape coat for second public appearance amid coronavirus pandemic

While the majority of the world is self-isolating to minimise the spread of the coronavirus, Queen Maxima appears to be one of the only royals who has continued to make public appearances - we can't complain considering she looks so chic on every outing. Following her visit to a plant nursery in the Netherlands on Friday, the 48-year-old was pictured meeting volunteers from the Red Cross in Loenen, the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Queen Maxima looked gorgeous in her houndstooth cape coat

Dressing for the occasion, the Dutch Queen looked stunning wearing a white jumper tucked into a black midi skirt, breaking up the monochrome ensemble with a brown houndstooth cape coat. With a classic collar, a short length and contrasting black buttons, the edgy coat gave her ensemble that extra wow-factor. This adds to her already impressive collection of caped jackets, including a simple brown wool design she wore to a New Year's reception and the memorable cobalt blue cape she layered over her Jan Taminiau creation on the day she became Queen.

On Tuesday, Maxima finished off her look with leather accessories, including black leather gloves, heeled boots and a matching handbag. She wore her blonde hair sleek and straight revealing another pair of statement earrings in a gold and diamond spiral shape.

During her visit, Maxima had a tour of the Red Cross centre and spoke to volunteers who have worked closely with elderly and vulnerable people following the coronavirus outbreak - all while keeping a safe distance from others. Perhaps she's proving that the popular saying 'not all superheroes wear capes' to be untrue! This is the latest royal engagement for Maxima, who is clearly keen to support those suffering from the COVID-19 crisis. Just last week, the mother-of-three paid a visit to the Zuidbaak plantation in Honselersdijk, who have seen a significant decrease in demand following the COVID-19 outbreak. And didn't she look beautiful? Wearing head-to-toe camel, her outfit was made up of a trouser suit with a belted jacket, cream leather gloves and a clutch bag.

