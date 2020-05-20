Enter our competition to win six of Kate Middleton's favourite lockdown looks The competition closes this Sunday

The Duchess of Cambridge is nailing her lockdown style with her chic, elegant outfits. And now you could follow in the stylish footsteps of the impeccably-dressed royal fashionista – as we are offering one lucky reader the chance to win six of Kate's favourite looks. Enter the competition here.

1. Kate sparked a major fashion moment when she stepped out in a Ghost dress alongside her husband the Duke and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a Clap For Our Carers moment last month. The beautiful blue floral Anouk design flew off the virtual shelves before selling out completely. While it is no longer available, the winner can pick out another dress from the British brand up to the value of Kate's dress – £129.

2. Renowned for her fabulous taste in jewellery, the Duchess wowed on a Zoom call, wearing her beloved Catherine Zoraida gold fern drop earrings. Made in 18ct gold-plated silver, these divine £165 earrings also reflect Kate's love of the natural world.

3. LK Bennett is a firm favourite of Kate's and she did not disappoint when she showcased her classic A-line midi Cayla dress again recently. We have a similar one from the label to give away: the elegant Luna ruched red knee-length dress.

4. Kate's Really Wild emerald-green crewneck jumper is sold out and won't be back in stock again until the autumn but we have teamed up with the stylish British label and the winner can wait until later in the year to copy Kate's look or can choose a £200 voucher to spend on another item from their luxury, timeless collections.

5. The Duchess sparked a frenzy of online shopping when she wore one of her beloved Breton-style striped knits last month. Designer JoosTricot sold out last summer when Kate wore a similar, classic long-sleeved striped jumper to the launch of the King's Cup Regatta in Greenwich. But you can win one of the label's timeless nautical tops.

6. Finally, Kate blew fans away with her Tabitha Webb Jessie knit, a beautiful white and baby-blue chevron top. The gorgeous £275 wool and cashmere design is available for pre-order – but you could get your hands on it now by winning our competition.

To enter and for a full list of competition terms and conditions, please visit hellomagazine.com/promotions. The competition closes on Sunday 24 May at 11.59pm.