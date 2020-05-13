The Duchess of Cambridge has made a number of appearances from home during the coronavirus lockdown, wowing fans with every beautiful outfit. But have you noticed that her choices seem to sweetly reflect the symbol of positivity that the nation has adopted amid the pandemic? Kate appears to have been dressing to reflect rainbow colours – so far she has worn red, pink, yellow, blue, lilac and green - in a detail that was first spotted by royal fan account Cambridge Mums. The Duchess has also often chosen to wear NHS blue for occasions when she has been speaking to healthcare staff or joining the 'Clap For Our Carers' movement.

Kate has worn lots of beautiful colours for her virtual appearances

In fact, though she's known for her bold wardrobe, it's thought that the Duchess doesn't really like to wear orange, as she's rarely spotted sporting the hue. She chose a gorgeous mustard Zara jumper for one of her first appearances via video call back in April, teaming the puff sleeve sweater with blue jeans to speak to staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy. Perhaps we will see her rocking a tangerine outfit next! Here's hoping.

Kate wore a bold Zara jumper for a call with husband Prince William

More of Kate's fan-favourite lockdown looks have included a beautiful tree-print Raey dress that she chose for her This Morning appearance, and the sell-out lilac-blue Ghost midi she wore to surprise viewers during BBC One's The Big Night In. Which look was your favourite?

Kate recycled an Altuzarra dress for her joint call with the Countess of Wessex

The Duchess clearly recognises the importance of the rainbow during these times, since she also chose to theme Prince Louis' adorable second birthday photos around the idea. The young Prince was snapped painting his own rainbow picture and having fun with the colours to mark his special day, which Kate later admitted was quite a challenge to capture on camera!

Speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning, she said: "I should've taken a photograph of what I looked like after as well! Luckily, that wasn’t documented but I was pretty much... I looked like Louis at the end of those."

