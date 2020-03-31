Remember when beautiful pictures emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a private engagement during their royal tour of Pakistan in October 2019? Kate wowed us all with her thoughtful wardrobe throughout her visit, but fans were totally floored by her floral Ghost dress for the secret event, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting British High Commission staff.

WATCH: Kate and William's tour of Pakistan

The photographs, which were shared on Instagram at the time, showed the Duchess looking elegant in her Ghost 'Avery' dress, which features a mis-matched floral print, ruffled sleeves and a wrap-waist silhouette. Fingers crossed we'll see her wearing it again soon! And while Kate's blue frock completely sold out after she stepped out in it, the pink version has since come back into stock on ASOS.

We predict this gorgeous dress will sell out quickly, so hurry if you want to snap up some royal style. The mixed-floral maxi costs £195, and we reckon it would make an ideal outfit for a summer wedding, or a garden party like Kate's.

Ghost Avery dress, £195, ASOS

Prince William and Kate spent five days in Pakistan – and the Duchess wowed with every single outfit, from her bright blue kurta to her sparkling green Jenny Packham gown. Other brands she wore included Catherine Walker, Beulah London and a few Pakistan designers such as Maheen Khan, Satrangi and Gul Ahmed – much to the delight of her host country.

Kate was pictured working at home on Sunday

Of course, royal engagements have been put on hold amid the global coronavirus crisis, with big events such as the annual Buckingham Palace garden parties and future overseas visits now cancelled. In a new picture of Kate published on Sunday, it was revealed that the royal has decided to remove her engagement ring - thought to be a bid to stop the spread of the virus. As ever, she still managed to wow us with her working from home attire – that Marks & Spencer suit is so elegant…

