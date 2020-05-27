Queen Maxima's on-trend H&M dress is a royal bargain – and it's still available to buy Look at those balloon sleeves!

Queen Máxima has proven she loves shopping on the high street as much as the rest of us! The Dutch royal stepped out for another engagement on Tuesday, visiting the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam to learn about digital care. For the important event, which was held using appropriate social distancing guidelines, Maxima wore an ultra-statement midi dress from H&M – which is currently still available to buy for £39.99. We are in love with those puff sleeves!

Queen Máxima wore a H&M dress for her latest engagement

The modern Queen accessorised her outfit with another of her go-to waist-cinching belts, a co-ordinating clutch bag and gorgeous hoop earrings. Her latest outing is another in a string of appearances amid the coronavirus crisis, as the royal house continues to raise awareness of important causes in the Netherlands.

Balloon sleeve dress, £39.99, H&M

In an Instagram post shared following Máxima's latest visit, the caption read: "Through telephone calls and, if possible, working visits, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima inform themselves about the consequences of the corona outbreak and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic. Measures are taken in consultation with the organisations involved to allow the working visits to take place."

No doubt royal fashion fans will have fallen in love with the Dutch Queen's latest look, which comes after she stepped out wearing a gorgeous Rixo dress at a local food bank in Delft earlier in May.

Wearing Rixo Billie dress, £209.23, Harrods

King Willem-Alexander's Argentine-born wife opted for the 'Billie' dress by the London label, whose vintage-inspired looks are loved by celebrities like Holly Willoughby, Heidi Klum and Laura Whitmore. The super-cool frock, in the ‘Mixed Ditsy Floral’ print, is currently reduced from £305 to £209, and features alternating blue, red and pink floral prints in a fun and feminine patchwork motif.

Tempted to treat yourself to a royal wardrobe staple? We predict a sell-out on Máxima's modern picks, so hurry…

