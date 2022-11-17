Best Black Friday kitchenware deals: From Le Creuset to Ninja, KitchenAid & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday weekend is the one of the world's biggest day for online sales, and with weeks to go until Christmas, the rush to get your festive meal planning and presents sorted might be top of your list right now. Enter: the best Black Friday kitchenware sales of 2022!

If you're wondering what to buy the ultimate Bake Off queen, MasterChef enthusiast and king of the grill in your life - even if that's YOU! - look no further.

From the latest kitchen appliances to delicious treats and high tech cookware, our handy Black Friday deals guide is the ultimate inspiration to surprise the foodie in your life.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday 25 November this year, followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November. Some Early Black Friday sales launch in the weeks prior to Black Friday, and most deals run across the entire weekend with new discounts popping up on Cyber Monday, too.

Keep reading for the best Black Friday kitchen and cookware deals for 2022...

KitchenAid Black Friday Deals 2022

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer, £439 (WAS £599), Amazon

Rustle up the ultimate baker's dozen with one of KitchenAid's Artisan Stand Mixers that expertly whips, blends and fluffs any mixture to perfection. Everyone from the likes of This Morning's Ruth Langsford to Princess Kate and the Kardashians swear by the appliance, with its classic design, retro good looks and gorgeous selection of colours, we predict KitchenAid will be on top of many a kitchen wish list.

Amazon have already dropped a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer into its Black Friday sale with £160 off. Don't walk, run to that checkout!

Le Creuset Black Friday Deals 2022

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole, 11 colours, £191.25 (WAS £245), John Lewis

Cult cookware brand Le Creuset is always a popular Black Friday buy - and right now, you can join the Black Friday 2022 Wait List on the official site, or shop John Lewis' Le Creuset sale right now, with up to 40% off. That's where you'll find the iconic cast iron round casserole on sale in 11 different colours!

Le Creuset has been around since 1925 and the traditional style means it is a hit with every generation. From students leaving home for the first time with grand cooking plans to couples hosting welcoming dinner parties and parents serving up hot, bubbling casseroles. The products come in a range of colours, so no matter what your kitchen style, you can find the perfect match.

Salter Black Friday Deals 2022

Salter AeroGrill Pro Air Fryer, £140 (WAS £160), Argos

Fry, grill and roast with ease using this Salter AeroGrill Pro EK5106 3.8L Air Fryer; a healthy way to cook your favourite foods using little to no oil. Simple and convenient to use, this air fryer is complete with a stylish sensor touch control LED display and 16 cooking functions. Certainly a brilliant alternative to deep-fat frying - make the most of this Black Friday deal!

Amazon kitchenware Black Friday Deals 2022

Tefal 5-Piece Cookware Set, £51.99 (WAS £78), Amazon

Amazon's kitchen Black Friday deals have started to drop, giving a glimpse into the major savings we can expect over the Black Friday weekend. Why not give your kitchenware a pre-Christmas revamp, starting with this five-piece set from Tefal, which is amazing value for money and has an impressive 4.6-star rating with over 11,000 five-star reviews.

Nespresso Black Friday Deals 2022

Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee Machine, £50 (WAS £199) with £25 subscription, Nespresso

* PLUS a free Nespresso coffee advent calendar *

If you're a coffee lover, the Black Friday sale at Nespresso is truly something to get excited about. Snap up a Vertuo Coffee machine, regularly priced from £99 - £199 for just £50 when you also purchase a £25 coffee subscription. Plus you'll get a free Nespresso advent calendar!

Currys Black Friday Deals 2022

SAVE £250: Kenwood Kitchen Machine, £249 (WAS £499), Currys

We're swooning over this Kenwood kMix Kitchen Machine in rose gold - and we know the budding baker in your life will love it. Landing in Currys' Black Friday sale with a jaw-dropping £250 off... this one's going straight in our basket.

ProCook Black Friday Deals 2022

Designpro Titanium 6pc Knife Set with Block, £31.20 with code VIP20 (WAS £69), ProCook

What is a chef without their utensils? Beautifully designed and extremely practical, this Designpro Titanium six-piece knife set with block from ProCook will sit proudly on the worktop of any kitchen. Make savings across the site as high as 50% with the Black Friday code: VIP20.

Ninja Black Friday Deals 2022

Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 Hand Blender CI100UK, £99.99, (WAS £129.99), Ninja

Upgrade your kitchen instantly with Ninja cookware and appliances - and get them for less in the Ninja Black Friday sale!What better way to elevate your Christmas cooking experience than with this 3-in-1 hand blender that does all the food prep you need. This genius gadget isn't just a hand blender - it's also a double-beater mixer with handle for cakes, pancakes and more; a chopper with 700ml bowl with a storage lid and last but not least a whisk for beating eggs and whipped cream. All for under £100!

