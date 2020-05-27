Duchess Camilla wore the most adorable new accessory for her latest appearance She wore a sweet brooch in her new video

The Duchess of Cornwall has made another appearance from her home of Birkhall, where she is isolating alongside husband Prince Charles. The royal, who is passionate about reading and storytelling, joined award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi to read Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach - doing a very impressive job! But besides her brilliant characterisation of the Ship's Captain in the story, we noticed that the Duchess had dressed elegantly as always, adding a sweet brooch to her green blazer.

WATCH: Duchess Camilla reads James and the Giant Peach

Looking closely, we think Camilla's adorable accessory could be a squirrel - but for now it remains a mystery! The royal owns a number of sparkling pins, of course, though this one appears to be a little more quirky and colourful, perhaps chosen to appeal to her young audience.

Camilla and Taika were also joined by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyongo'o and actor and comedian Josh Gad as they read the children's story in character. The Duchess can be heard telling Taika: "I'm thrilled to do it, not that I'm much of an actor, but I shall do my best," before delivering her reading.

The collaboration between the Roald Dahl Story Company and Taika is part of a campaign to support charities impacted by COVID-19 - including Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, which provides specialist nurses to seriously ill children in the UK, and Partners In Health, a global health non-profit which supports public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.

The ten-episode series has already featured some very famous faces, including Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris and Liam Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds. The Duchess of Cornwall has been patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity since 2017 and invited children, supported by the organisation, to her annual Christmas party at Clarence House last December.