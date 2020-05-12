Duchess Camilla wows in ultra-chic blazer as she sends sweet message of support to nurses The royal looked elegant as always

The Duchess of Cornwall sent a sweet message of support to nurses working on the frontline on Tuesday, appearing in a video clip alongside other members of the royal family. Speaking as Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Medical Service and as patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, she said: "Extraordinary times, extraordinary people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Camilla looked chic and smart to record her message

Dressed elegantly for the important message, we couldn't help but notice how lovely Camilla looked in her chic outfit. Wearing a classic blue blazer with a patterned shirt, she accessorised with beautiful pearl earrings, too. The royal has been giving fans a glimpse into her at-home wardrobe during the lockdown, often choosing classic blouses, tailored jackets and even jeans for her video appearances and photographs.

WATCH: The royal family pay tribute to nurses around the world

It was a joint effort from the royal family to mark International Nurses' Day on Tuesday, with the Queen leading the tributes alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Anne and Princess Alexandra. Her Majesty personally rang Professor Kathleen McCourt, president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, from Windsor Castle.

A number of British royals joined to mark the special day

Duchess Kate and Countess Sophie also delighted royal fans by joining forces for their video calls, spending much of Monday on Zoom to nurses in Sierra Leone, Australia, India, Malawi, the Bahamas, and British Army nurses in Cyprus.

Our Royal Patron, HRH The #DuchessofCornwall has recorded a lovely video message thanking #RoaldDahlNurses for all they are doing during #COVID19 and for the seriously ill children in their care. #NursesDay2020 @ClarenceHouse pic.twitter.com/D4LIsfSHxS — Roald Dahl Charity (@RoaldDahlFund) May 12, 2020



Camilla also sent a sweet message to the Roald Dhal Children's Charity

Looking beautiful in blue and green respectively, the royal duo also wowed with their outfits - and seemed to show off their close friendship, too! Kate, who is patron of Nursing Now, said: "I don't know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road despite the extra pressures you’re all under and the challenging conditions – it’s just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world. You should be so proud of the work that you do."

