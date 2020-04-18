The Duchess of Cornwall gave us all a lesson in how to dress comfortably, yet stylishly, while we endure at least three more weeks of lockdown. On Friday, Camilla shared her thanks to a group of young musicians who put on a special virtual concert for NHS workers and care members – and we couldn't take our eyes off her head-to-toe navy ensemble. The Duchess looked chic in a pair of gorgeous velvet trousers, which she teamed with a round neck jumper that featured epaulettes and elbow patches in bright yellow for a cheeky pop of colour. Camilla wore matching tassel loafers and a baby blue shirt that contrasts perfectly against the navy. Her hair was also coiffed to perfection and she added a hint of dark rouge to her lips.

We're obsessed with Camilla's on-trend trousers

Another important element to her outfit was her triangle, which she held like a pro to show her support for the National Youth Orchestra – a group of 164 teenagers from across the UK who are "sharing musical joy with people who need it the most". On Friday, they dedicated a performance of Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' to NHS and care workers and invited musicians from all over to participate via the powers of social media.

Following the online concert, Camilla praised the efforts of all the talented musicians. Sharing her message on the official Clarence House Twitter account, she wrote: "As the patron of the National Youth Orchestra Of Great Britain, I'm so proud that these brilliant young musicians, with the help of the public, are performing Beethoven's Ode to Joy for our wonderful NHS and care workers this evening. A huge thank you all for cheering up the nation."

The post was accompanied by the message: "Congratulations to all those who took part in the National Youth Orchestra’s #NYOdetoJoy performance last night. The Duchess of Cornwall has been Royal Patron of the @NYO_GB since 2013."

