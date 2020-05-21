Duchess Camilla dresses for the sunshine for new appearance - and her summery white blouse is so chic Camilla spoke to mark World Bee Day

The Duchess of Cornwall has made another royal appearance via video, recording a sweet message to mark World Bee Day on Wednesday. Speaking from her country home of Anmer Hall, where she is currently living and working alongside husband Prince Charles, Camilla looked elegant as ever for her the short film - wearing a chic white shirt and classic tailored blazer. This is certainly one of our favourite lockdown looks on the Duchess!

The royal told the camera: "Today on World Bee Day it's a huge pleasure to speak to you as the first president of Bees for Development. As we all know, bees are vital to the natural world, and an essential part of our fragile ecology. Keeping bees and harvesting honey is an old-age tradition, but this remarkable charity has found a way to use the busy bee to help alleviate poverty and encourage biodiversity."

Camilla has made a number of appearances via video link and through social media since the coronavirus lockdown, and we've got plenty of insight into her off-duty wardrobe. On Thursday, she also recorded a chat with comedian and author David Williams - as they discussed the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.

For her video call, the royal looked lovely in a pale blue jumper and shirt - a combination she has worn a number of times during lockdown. On another occasion, she was snapped in a funky neon detail jumper, and she surprised us all by wearing a pair of modern skinny jeans to clap for NHS workers back in April - prompting plenty of royal fans to comment.

"Camilla looks magnificent in those jeans. Way to sport them girl," one wrote, with another adding: "Camilla rocking those jeans though! Covid-casual." A further posted a heart-eyes emoji and commented: "Camilla looks great in jeans!!!"

