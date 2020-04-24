Royal fans are obsessed with Duchess Camilla's stylish skinny jeans and blazer We love the royal's casual looks!

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall made a surprise appearance to join the 'Clap for our Carers' movement on Thursday evening, and Camilla gave us a glimpse of her off-duty style once again! Many royal fans took to Twitter to react to the royal's ultra-chic look - which saw her rocking a pair of fitted skinny jeans, oversized shirt and blazer.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla clap for the NHS

"Camilla looks magnificent in those jeans. Way to sport them girl," one fan wrote, with another adding: "Camilla rocking those jeans though! Covid-casual." A further posted a heart-eyes emoji and commented: "Camilla looks great in jeans!!!" We have to agree.

Fans loved Camilla's jeans!

Clarence House posted the adorable video on the couple's social media channels on Thursday, captioning it: "The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all the NHS staff and other key workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. Thank you!"

This isn't the first time we've got a peek at the Duchess' favourite casual outfits - the pair have recently shared a number of photos from their home of Birkhall in Scotland, where they are self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

Looking lovely in a neon jumper

Camilla wowed us in a neon-detailed jumper earlier in April, teamed with chic velvet trousers and another of her favourite collared shirts. She looked equally as lovely wearing pastel pink in a shot that was shared from her home office, and rocked her favourite jeans again in a recent wedding anniversary portrait with Prince Charles.