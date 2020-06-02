Princess Eugenie wears incredible pattern-clash top as she makes important new appearance

Princess Eugenie made another appearance with The Anti Slavery Collective on Monday evening, teaming up with her co-founder and friend Julia de Boinville to hold an online talk with Justin de Pulford, director of non-profit Arise. As ever, Eugenie dressed appropriately for the occasion, looking lovely in a pretty print-clash top and keeping her hair and makeup soft and natural.

The royal, who has since added a black square to The Anti Slavery Collective's Instagram account as part of Black Out Tuesday in support of the anti-racism movement, has been working to campaign against modern slavery since 2012. Eugenie is currently isolating with husband Jack Brooksbank and her parents Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she has been filming her video appearances.

The caption began: "While we have been working from home, our co-founders, HRH @PrincessEugenie of York and Julia de Boinville, have been seeking to find out and share how #COVID19 is affecting all aspects of the anti-slavery movement."



No doubt fans were thrilled to see another appearance from Eugenie, who has been giving small insights into her life at Royal Lodge as well as her laidback at-home wardrobe. The royal has been spotted in affordable Zara picks as well as a statement jumper from celebrity-favourite brand Wyse London.

The youngest York has also been supporting mum Sarah with her online efforts, appearing with her to read children's stories on YouTube. Sarah shared a sweet tribute to her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice on Monday evening, writing in honour of Global Parent Day: "To be a parent, is to never forget you were once a child or a teenager. So on this day of Global Parent Day... think united with love and understanding."

