Princess Eugenie wears incredible pattern-clash top as she makes important new appearance

Eugenie appeared in another video

Fiona Ward

Princess Eugenie made another appearance with The Anti Slavery Collective on Monday evening, teaming up with her co-founder and friend Julia de Boinville to hold an online talk with Justin de Pulford, director of non-profit Arise. As ever, Eugenie dressed appropriately for the occasion, looking lovely in a pretty print-clash top and keeping her hair and makeup soft and natural.

Eugenie wore a pretty patterned top for the video chat

The royal, who has since added a black square to The Anti Slavery Collective's Instagram account as part of Black Out Tuesday in support of the anti-racism movement, has been working to campaign against modern slavery since 2012. Eugenie is currently isolating with husband Jack Brooksbank and her parents Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she has been filming her video appearances.

The caption began: "While we have been working from home, our co-founders, HRH @PrincessEugenie of York and Julia de Boinville, have been seeking to find out and share how #COVID19 is affecting all aspects of the anti-slavery movement."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While we have been working from home, our co-founders, HRH @PrincessEugenie of York and Julia de Boinville, have been seeking to find out and share how #COVID19 is affecting all aspects of the anti-slavery movement. This time, we are joined by Luke de Pulford, the director of Arise. Arise focuses on long-term preventative work, addressing the root causes of slavery. For this reason, Arise has totally transformed their operations to become an emergency relief fund during the pandemic to respond to varying global needs. They have been providing food and supplies to the frontline organisations with whom they normally work to tackle modern slavery. This humanitarian relief has become the “new normal” of anti-slavery prevention. Whilst the pandemic has presented huge difficulties, it also affirmed the belief on which Arise is based: it is necessary to fund and support frontline organisations and networks who make a real impact where it is most needed. Over the last few months, the world has recognised the inspiring and self-sacrificing work of those on the frontline, whether that is the NHS workers who care for us or the sisters of Talitha Kum who fight modern slavery. These frontline groups have until now, as Luke says, been overlooked and underfunded. As Luke illustrates in his story of hope, frontline anti-slavery organisations have an unrivalled position in their communities that makes them a valuable, but often untapped resource. When building back from this pandemic, we should look to them. Go to the link in our bio to find out more about Arise and this conversation! #FrontlineWorkers #Heroes #Arise #Lockdown #EndSlavery #ModernSlavery #HumanTrafficking

A post shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective (@the_anti_slavery_collective) on


Eugenie appeared in a new video on Instagram

No doubt fans were thrilled to see another appearance from Eugenie, who has been giving small insights into her life at Royal Lodge as well as her laidback at-home wardrobe. The royal has been spotted in affordable Zara picks as well as a statement jumper from celebrity-favourite brand Wyse London.

WATCH: Eugenie reads one of her favourite children's books

The youngest York has also been supporting mum Sarah with her online efforts, appearing with her to read children's stories on YouTube. Sarah shared a sweet tribute to her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice on Monday evening, writing in honour of Global Parent Day: "To be a parent, is to never forget you were once a child or a teenager. So on this day of Global Parent Day... think united with love and understanding."

