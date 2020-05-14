Princess Eugenie made another appearance via video link recently, appearing on Instagram to hold a webinar with her Anti-Slavery Collective colleagues. And while the royal gave us a glimpse into another room at the Royal Lodge - where she is currently self-isolating with husband Jack Brooksbank, mother Sarah, Duchess of York and father Prince Andrew - she also gave us another insight into her lockdown wardrobe!

Eugenie appeared in a video call with The Anti Slavery Collective

Eugenie kept comfy in a gorgeous jumper from star-approved knitwear brand Wyse London – also loved by the likes of Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby and Alex Jones. Adorably, the jumper features metallic star-print elbow patches and grey and navy colour-block details.

Sadly the jumper is a past-season piece and no longer available to shop, but the brand stocks plenty of other options. We wonder if Eugenie owns any other pieces from the collection?

Eugenie wore a gorgeous Wyse London jumper

The youngest York has certainly been keeping herself busy during the coronavirus lockdown, and has been spotted doing good deeds with her family on a number of occasions. On Wednesday it was revealed that Eugenie and Jack had spent some time volunteering at a Salvation Army warehouse, helping to pack boxes of food and supplies.

Volunteering with husband Jack

The Princess dressed comfortably for her day out, of course, wearing her favourite Thousand Fell trainers, black skinny jeans and her Zara khaki shirt.

She captioned the photos: "Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people. In the past few years I have witnessed first-hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance.

"As a group of volunteers, we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army's hugely important and much-needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK. Their message is key - their doors are open, always have been and always will be. @salvationarmyuk."