Princess Eugenie was pictured attending close friend Molly Whitehall's nuptials back in February, and a beautiful new photograph emerged from the day recently - showing the royal's ultra-glamorous wedding guest outfit. Newlywed Molly shared a beautiful black and white shot to celebrate Eugenie's 30th birthday in March, revealing the royal's chic black frock to be a beautifully-embellished number from her wedding dress designer, Peter Pilotto.

I think Princess Eugenie wore this Peter Pilotto jewel-embellished satin dress from their Autumn/Winter 2019 collection to the wedding of her friends Molly Whitehall and Toby Wilkinson back in February. 📸 Molly Whitehall pic.twitter.com/nBDVPAzioJ — Polka Popp (@polkapopp) April 5, 2020

Identified by royal fashion blogger Polka Popp, the silky satin midi dress is worth £2,440, and is completely sold out - though a neutral version is still available at Matches Fashion, half-price in the sale! With statement sleeves, a thigh-high leg split and sparkly brooch details to the hip, we love Eugenie's statement choice - wouldn't you love to see her wearing this again?

The Princess let her dress do the talking by wearing her hair back in a simple chignon and keeping her makeup soft and pretty - and in other photographs, we think we spy a dark berry manicure.

Crystal-brooch draped hammered-satin dress, £1220, Matches Fashion

Eugenie is close pals with Molly and her comedian brother Jack Whitehall, who attended her own royal wedding along with other stars back in October 2018. Jack posted a sweet message to his school friend on Instagram at the time, writing: "An incredible day, seeing two of the kindest and most lovely people in the world tie the knot. Wish them a very happy life together. Congrats Jack and Euge! #royalwedding."

While all royal engagements are cancelled due to the coronavirus situation, fans recently got another insight into Eugenie's wardrobe away from her royal life - in a sweet snap showing the Princess and her mum Sarah, Duchess of York unpacking supplies for local hospitals. The York ladies are working hard to help the NHS as much as they can, with Sarah sharing a number of updates via social media.

