Kate Middleton's stunning Needle & Thread dress is back - and with one major difference Duchess Kate's sold-out red 'Aurora' gown is back in stock and more stunning than ever

There’s nothing that makes more of a style statement than the perfect red dress – and who could forget when Kate Middleton appeared at a Buckingham Palace royal reception wearing a GORGEOUS cherry lace dress with the perfect amount of sparkle. The 'Aurora' gown by Needle and Thread quickly sold out thanks to the Kate effect, but the style is now back for the same £410 pricetag – but with one key difference.

Kate was stunning in the Needle and Thread 'Aurora' dress in a midi length

While Kate's dress was an above the ankle midi style, the Aurora gown now in stock is a floor-sweeping maxi dress. It’s every inch as stunning and perfect for more formal events. Of course, both high-necked red gowns are equally beautiful with long sleeves, frill lace, a floral motif and silver sequins inspired by a vintage lace tablecloth.

'Aurora' gown in red, £410, Needle and Thread

Duchess Kate went for a full colour block theme with her gown, wearing head to toe accessories: ruby earrings by Soru, a box clutch by royal favourite Jenny Packham and crimson high-heeled shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

But if red isn’t your cup of tea, the Needle and Thread maxidress is also available in black or a nearly-nude soft pink. Not a fan of maxi and midi dresses? There’s a shorter version, too, in the same range of colours. In fact, Holly Willoughby looked stunning when she wore the pink cocktail-length 'Aurora' dress on The One Show.

'Aurora' cocktail dress in pearl rose, £350.00, Needle and Thread

And Kate isn’t the only royal fan of Needle and Thread! Princess Beatrice, too, has been spotted rocking multicoloured floral designs by the contemporary British brand.

