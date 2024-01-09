9 best coat dresses inspired by Princess Kate: From Hobbs to Karen Millen

If there’s one piece of clothing in Princess Kate’s wardrobe that’s worn on repeat, it’s a coat dress. Elegant and timeless, coat dresses are part sharp tailoring, part softness and favoured by not just Kate Middleton, but fellow royals including Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The royals lean on coat dresses for weddings, royal engagements and even nights out at the theatre.

What is a coat dress?

Not to state the obvious, but a coat dress is a dress that resembles a coat. Usually with a collar or lapel, they can be opened by a front enclosure, typically buttons. A coat dress is often made from slightly thicker material than cotton, and most commonly has long or three-quarter sleeves.

Kate's Alexander McQueen coat dress made for a dreamy outfit in 2021

The most popular type of coat dress is the style Kate Middleton wears, with a fit-and-flare silhouette that nips in at the waist with long or half-sleeves, and has either has a collar or wider neckline with lapel.

Meghan chose a stylish Judith and Charles tuxedo dress for a performance of Hamilton in London

If Kate’s style is a little too classic for you, look to Meghan Markle for your more modern coat dress inspiration. The mum of two favours the tuxedo dress, a cooler version of the classic coat dress that is essentially an elongated version of a blazer or tuxedo suit jacket.

When to wear a coat dress

Occasion wear and coat dresses go hand in hand – you can wear one to Ascot, a christening or a wedding. You'll find coat dresses for weddings a popular choice as a mother of the bride outfit, or mother of the groom of course.

How to wear a coat dress

Wearing a coat dress is easy – it’s a one and done type of outfit. They work best with a closed-toe heeled shoe, such as a court shoe, or a heeled espadrille (yes, Kate and her Catherine Walker coat dresses really are your best reference). Due to their tailored nature, a structured bag or clutch is your ideal accessory.

