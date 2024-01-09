9 best coat dresses inspired by Princess Kate: From Hobbs to Karen Millen

If there’s one piece of clothing in Princess Kate’s wardrobe that’s worn on repeat, it’s a coat dress. Elegant and timeless, coat dresses are part sharp tailoring, part softness and favoured by not just Kate Middleton, but fellow royals including Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The royals lean on coat dresses for weddings, royal engagements and even nights out at the theatre.
What is a coat dress?
Not to state the obvious, but a coat dress is a dress that resembles a coat. Usually with a collar or lapel, they can be opened by a front enclosure, typically buttons. A coat dress is often made from slightly thicker material than cotton, and most commonly has long or three-quarter sleeves.
The most popular type of coat dress is the style Kate Middleton wears, with a fit-and-flare silhouette that nips in at the waist with long or half-sleeves, and has either has a collar or wider neckline with lapel.
If Kate’s style is a little too classic for you, look to Meghan Markle for your more modern coat dress inspiration. The mum of two favours the tuxedo dress, a cooler version of the classic coat dress that is essentially an elongated version of a blazer or tuxedo suit jacket.
When to wear a coat dress
Occasion wear and coat dresses go hand in hand – you can wear one to Ascot, a christening or a wedding. You'll find coat dresses for weddings a popular choice as a mother of the bride outfit, or mother of the groom of course.
How to wear a coat dress
Wearing a coat dress is easy – it’s a one and done type of outfit. They work best with a closed-toe heeled shoe, such as a court shoe, or a heeled espadrille (yes, Kate and her Catherine Walker coat dresses really are your best reference). Due to their tailored nature, a structured bag or clutch is your ideal accessory.
Shop the best coat dresses on the high street
LK Bennett Coat Dress
Shipping: Free delivery with a £300 spend.
Sizes: 4-20
Returns: Within 28 days
This LK Bennett coat dress is a great mother of the bride outfit; the lavender shade will flatter warmer skin tones while the A-line fit is great for accentuating a small waist.
Coast Coat Dress
Shipping: From £2.99.
Sizes: 8-18
Returns: Within 14 days
An ultra-elegant and ultra-fitted dress from Coast, this piece wraps around the figure with a classic tux design.
A great alternative to a wedding dress too.
Marks & Spencer Coat Dress
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Sizes: 6-24
Returns: Within 35 days
Part coat dress, part wrap dress, M&S' midi is made from jersey fabric for perhaps the most comfortable fit out there.
At £35, it's an affordable LBD to keep in your wardrobe for those little black dress moments.
Karen Millen Coat Dress
Shipping: From £4.99.
Sizes: 6-16
Returns: Within 28 days
This sophisticated black dress has a military vibe, with double breasted fastening, notched collar and long sleeves. Note the flowing full skirt and midi hemline.
Etsy Coat Dress
Shipping: Free delivery
Sizes: 6-14
Returns: Within 21 days
This Etsy dress is so like Princess Kate's, we did a double take.
Boasting a belted waist and peplum detail, if you love Kate's style, this is the one for you.
Karen Millen Coat Dress
Shipping: Free delivery with a £100 spend
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Black and green
Returns: Within 28 days
Princess Kate has Karen Millen's coat dress in burgundy, and the dark green shade is just as wearable.
Available in sizes 6-16, it's currently on sale so grab it while you can.
Sosandar Coat Dress
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Pink and black
Returns: Within 35 days
For something a little different, try Sosandar's bright pink coat dress.
Made from bright pink fabric, we love the addition of gold buttons for a metallic, edgy look.
Ralph Lauren Coat Dress
Shipping: Free delivery with a £100 spend.
Sizes: 2-22
Colours: Black, brown, purple and burgundy
Returns: Within 14 days
With a faux-wrap bodice, belted waist and pockets, Ralph Lauren's coat dress is a casual take on the trend.
We love the pointed collar and barrel cuffs too.
Phase Eight Coat Dress
Shipping: Free delivery with £150 spend
Sizes: 6-18
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Phase Eight's coat dress is spot on for a wedding; the traditional fabric covered buttons are an elegant detail, while the classic V-neck and cropped sleeves are flattering whatever your figure.
How I chose the best coat dresses for women
Royal inspiration: Having written about royal style for the past five years at HELLO!, I'm au fait with the types of dresses our favourite royals wear and I've found as many high street versions that have all the markings of a royal worthy coat dress.
Price: The very nature of a coat dress means that, a lot of the time, it comes with a high price tag but I've done some digging to find a few that are on the more affordable side.
Availability: All of the pieces were available in a variety of sizes at time of publication.