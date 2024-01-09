9 best coat dresses inspired by Princess Kate: From Hobbs to Karen Millen

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 best coat dresses inspired by Princess Kate: From Karen Millen to Hobbs
Kate Middleton is a big fan of a coat dress, and these affordable high street versions will have you leaning on one too

Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
If there’s one piece of clothing in Princess Kate’s wardrobe that’s worn on repeat, it’s a coat dress. Elegant and timeless, coat dresses are part sharp tailoring, part softness and favoured by not just Kate Middleton, but fellow royals including Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Zara Tindall and sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The royals lean on coat dresses for weddings, royal engagements and even nights out at the theatre.

What is a coat dress?

Not to state the obvious, but a coat dress is a dress that resembles a coat. Usually with a collar or lapel, they can be opened by a front enclosure, typically buttons. A coat dress is often made from slightly thicker material than cotton, and most commonly has long or three-quarter sleeves.

kate coat dress
Kate's Alexander McQueen coat dress made for a dreamy outfit in 2021

The most popular type of coat dress is the style Kate Middleton wears, with a fit-and-flare silhouette that nips in at the waist with long or half-sleeves, and has either has a collar or wider neckline with lapel.

meghan tuxedo dress
Meghan chose a stylish Judith and Charles tuxedo dress for a performance of Hamilton in London

If Kate’s style is a little too classic for you, look to Meghan Markle for your more modern coat dress inspiration. The mum of two favours the tuxedo dress, a cooler version of the classic coat dress that is essentially an elongated version of a blazer or tuxedo suit jacket.

When to wear a coat dress

Occasion wear and coat dresses go hand in hand – you can wear one to Ascot, a christening or a wedding. You'll find coat dresses for weddings a popular choice as a mother of the bride outfit, or mother of the groom of course.

How to wear a coat dress

Wearing a coat dress is easy – it’s a one and done type of outfit. They work best with a closed-toe heeled shoe, such as a court shoe, or a heeled espadrille (yes, Kate and her Catherine Walker coat dresses really are your best reference). Due to their tailored nature, a structured bag or clutch is your ideal accessory.

Shop the best coat dresses on the high street

  • LK Bennett coat dress

    LK Bennett Coat Dress

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £300 spend.

    Sizes: 4-20

    Returns: Within 28 days

    This LK Bennett coat dress is a great mother of the bride outfit; the lavender shade will flatter warmer skin tones while the A-line fit is great for accentuating a small waist.

  • Coast Coat Dress

    Coast Coat Dress

    Shipping: From £2.99.

    Sizes: 8-18

    Returns: Within 14 days

    An ultra-elegant and ultra-fitted dress from Coast, this piece wraps around the figure with a classic tux design.

    A great alternative to a wedding dress too. 

  • M&S Coat Dress

    Marks & Spencer Coat Dress

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.

    Sizes: 6-24

    Returns: Within 35 days

    Part coat dress, part wrap dress, M&S' midi is made from jersey fabric for perhaps the most comfortable fit out there.

    At £35, it's an affordable LBD to keep in your wardrobe for those little black dress moments.

  • Karen Millen Coat Dress

    Karen Millen Coat Dress

    Shipping: From £4.99.

    Sizes: 6-16

    Returns: Within 28 days

    This sophisticated black dress has a military vibe, with double breasted fastening, notched collar and long sleeves. Note the flowing full skirt and midi hemline.



  • Etsy Coat Dress

    Etsy Coat Dress

    Shipping: Free delivery 

    Sizes: 6-14

    Returns: Within 21 days

    This Etsy dress is so like Princess Kate's, we did a double take.

    Boasting a belted waist and peplum detail, if you love Kate's style, this is the one for you.

  • Karen Millen Green Coat Dress

    Karen Millen Coat Dress

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £100 spend

    Sizes: 6-16

    Colours: Black and green

    Returns: Within 28 days

    Princess Kate has Karen Millen's coat dress in burgundy, and the dark green shade is just as wearable.

    Available in sizes 6-16, it's currently on sale so grab it while you can.

  • Sosander Tuxedo Dress

    Sosandar Coat Dress

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.

    Sizes: 6-18

    Colours: Pink and black

    Returns: Within 35 days

    For something a little different, try Sosandar's bright pink coat dress.

    Made from bright pink fabric, we love the addition of gold buttons for a metallic, edgy look.

  • Ralph Lauren Coat Dress

    Ralph Lauren Coat Dress

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £100 spend.

    Sizes: 2-22

    Colours: Black, brown, purple and burgundy

    Returns: Within 14 days

    With a faux-wrap bodice, belted waist and pockets, Ralph Lauren's coat dress is a casual take on the trend.

    We love the pointed collar and barrel cuffs too.  

  • Phase Eight Coat Dress

    Phase Eight Coat Dress

    Shipping: Free delivery with £150 spend

    Sizes: 6-18

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Phase Eight's coat dress is spot on for a wedding; the traditional fabric covered buttons are an elegant detail, while the classic V-neck and cropped sleeves are flattering whatever your figure.

     


How I chose the best coat dresses for women

  • Royal inspiration: Having written about royal style for the past five years at HELLO!, I'm au fait with the types of dresses our favourite royals wear and I've found as many high street versions that have all the markings of a royal worthy coat dress.
  • Price: The very nature of a coat dress means that, a lot of the time, it comes with a high price tag but I've done some digging to find a few that are on the more affordable side.
  • Availability: All of the pieces were available in a variety of sizes at time of publication.

