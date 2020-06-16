The Cambridges may be isolating at their country home of Anmer Hall, but the Duke and Duchess have made sure to continue their royal engagements virtually - meaning we still get to drool over Kate's incredible wardrobe. Winning! As ever, Kate appears to have put a lot of thought into her lockdown looks, championing sustainability by recycling a number of pieces, as well as wearing a mixture of high street and her favourite designers.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Both William and Kate have made a number of virtual appearances

One fan even noticed that the Duchess seemed to be creating the rainbow with her outfits, wearing a number of bold colours mirroring the symbol of love and hope we've all come to associate with public togetherness during the coronavirus pandemic. Scroll down to see Kate's incredible work-from-home wardrobe…

Kate's Marks and Spencer suit

The royal looked beautiful in her pink M&S trouser suit as she was pictured making phone calls at her desk back in March. Kate had previously worn the outfit to visit a NHS 111 call centre that month, too, and unsurprisingly fans went wild for it.

Kate's Zara jumper

The royal couple spoke to children and staff at Casterton Primary Academy in April, and Kate looked lovely in a puff-shoulder jumper from Zara, which is sadly no longer available. We've spotted a very similar version in the sale at Etam, however.

Ribbed jumper with puff sleeve, £27, Etam

SHOP

Kate's Arket breton top

Appearing for a BBC interview later in April, Kate recycled her Arket striped knit, which she first wore to launch the King's Cup Regatta back in 2019. L.K.Bennett stock a very similar version, which is in the sale at £93.

Elodie Breton stripe sweater, £93, L.K.Bennett

Kate's green jumper

We caught a glimpse of another of the Duchess' outfits when she took part in roundtable call with key figures from mental health organisations around the country.

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

Kate's Ghost dress

Unsurprisingly, there was a mass sell-out after the Cambridges appeared on BBC's Big Night In to join the Clap for our Carers movement - with Kate wearing a gorgeous dress from her Ghost collection. The 'Anouk' dress flew off the virtual shelves, of course.

Kate's Tabitha Webb jumper

She wore another of her favourite British brands, Tabitha Webb, to take part in a surprise virtual visit with new parents Rebecca Attwood and John Gill, 16 hours after they welcomed their baby son into the world. How lovely is that?

Kate's Boden dress

In the same video, Kate was also seen wearing her Boden wrap dress in a blue floral print, which she had previously worn for the family's 2019 Christmas card. We love this similar number which you can buy online at John Lewis.

Kate's Raey midi dress

The Duchess made an appearance on This Morning in May wearing this gorgeous Raey silk dress, which featured a pretty tree print. Again, it quickly sold out, but either way we can't wait to see her wear this one post-lockdown.

YUM: The best meal delivery services to order while you self-isolate on lockdown

Kate's L.K.Bennett dress

Kate recycled her red L.K.Bennett dress from a Wimbledon appearance in 2015 for a sweet Zoom call to residents at a Royal British Legion care home to mark VE Day.

Kate's polka dot Altuzarra dress

Pairing up with the Countess of Wessex, Kate made some video calls to nurses in May, wearing her spotty Altuzarra dress - which she first wore to a school visit in Essex back in 2016.

Kate's scalloped Sandro jumper

The Duchess wowed in this fine button-up knit from Sandro for a meeting with volunteers at crisis text line Shout85258 alongside husband Prince William. It sold out immediately, but we've spotted it's back in stock at Selfridges in a few sizes – so hurry!

Sandro scalloped trim knitted cardigan, £155, Selfridges

Kate's Beulah London dress

Next, the royal debuted a gorgeous new floral dress from another of her favourite brands, Beulah London. Kate chose it for an important occasion – leading the Mental Health Minute with Prince William across every radio station in the UK. The dress costs £550 and is still available to buy on the designer's website.

Kate's pink L.K.Bennett midi

Fans were thrilled to see the Duchess wear this favourite frock once again! Adorably, Kate and William virtually joined residents from the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff as they played bingo with the group - even taking a turn at being bingo callers.

For the special occasion, Kate chose to wear one of her most popular dresses from 2019 - her L.K.Bennett 'Madison' dress, which she was first pictured wearing for a day out at the polo with her children, William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had recently welcomed baby Archie. It's since sold out, but we've spotted a very similar version at Dorothy Perkins for just £26.60…

Pink Ruffle Midi Dress, £34.20, Dorothy Perkins

Kate's yellow Roksanda Illincic dress

Loading the player...



WATCH: Prince William and Kate's message for Australia's 'Thank a First Responder Day'

Kate chose to recycle the dress she had worn during her 2014 visit to Australia to pay tribute to the country's paramedics and police during a video message in June.

MORE: Royal ladies' best Ascot looks over the years

Kate's white broderie shirt

Twisted Circle Drop Earrings, £5, Accessorize

To mark Volunteers' Week, the royal chose to recycle her MIH Jeans broderie shirt, which she wore to visit her Chelsea Flower Show garden back in 2019. She teamed it with her £5 Accessorize earrings, too, which are luckily still available to shop!

Kate's red shirt and gold hoop earrings

The Duchess chose a red shirt with a contrast black collar for a virtual tour of Clouds House, an addiction treatment centre in Wiltshire. It's still yet to be identified, though we did track down her gorgeous gold hoop earrings, which are from UK jewellery designer Daniella Draper.

Kate's blue Stella McCartney dress

To encourage the public to enter her photography project, Hold Still, Kate recycled another royal favourite – her fitted Stella McCartney pencil dress in the bold blue shade that the Duchess of Sussex also loves to wear!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.