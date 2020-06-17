Princess Anne wears surprising outfit for new royal engagement – and you won’t believe how stylish she looks The royal looked seriously stylish

Princess Anne visited army barracks in Gloucester on Tuesday, and for the occasion donned a seriously sharp outfit – which even featured what appears to be a denim jacket!

SEE: Kate Middleton wows in bargain M&S dress in surprise new appearance

In photographs shared on the Royal Family's official Twitter page, she could be seen chatting away to uniform-clad officers in a pair of beige slacks, which the ever-stylish Princess paired with black leather loafers and a navy and tan leather handbag, worn over her shoulder as she chatted away.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne's hilarious response to being mistaken for Prince Charles

Anne wore her hair swept back from her face, completing the look with some simple but chic gold studded earrings.

Alongside the photos, a message was posted on Twitter which went into further detail about the 69-year-old's visit, highlighting the important work the corps have been doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex's Ghost dress has a very unusual print - and it's currently in the sale

The Princess looked so stylish!

MORE: The royal family's most show-stopping occasion hats: from Ascot to Trooping the Colour

The Royal Family's full tweet read: "The Princess Royal, Colonel-in-Chief, Royal Logistics Corps, today visited the Duke of Gloucester Barracks, where she met personnel who have been playing their part in the @BritishArmy response to the pandemic. Over the past months, Royal Logistics Corps personnel have provided support to regional testing sites, worked with the NHS and contractors to deliver the new Nightingale Hospitals, and stepped in as ambulance drivers."

Fans were delighted to see the fashionable royal out and about, and flocked to Twitter to say so. "Nice to have her back out and socially distancing. Glad our army is doing their bit," wrote one Royal fan. "Glad to see the Princess Royal back in action," added another.

A third gushed: "Wow! I had no idea that Princess Anne is Colonel-in-Chief! That's a big responsibility! What a lovely lady to look up to! We can be very proud of her and proud of the British Army and the NHS for their great work during this crisis! Thank you."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.