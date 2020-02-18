Princess Anne makes debut at London Fashion Week to present special award The Princess Royal has followed in the Queen's footsteps

Princess Anne made her debut at London Fashion Week on Tuesday to give out a special award to one designer. The Princess Royal, 69, presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Rosh Mahtani of Alighieri jewellery. Ms Mahtani was recognised for the craftmanship of her jewellery which is produced in Hatton Garden, for using responsibly sourced materials, promoting local manufacturing and supporting employment.

The Queen's daughter, who is known for her own style credentials, wore an emerald green jacket and dress for the presentation. Anne is President of the UK Fashion & Textile Association, a sister organisation to the British Fashion Council.

The Princess Royal followed in the footsteps of other royals before her. In 2018, Her Majesty stunned guests at London Fashion Week when she arrived to present Richard Quinn with the inaugural award and sat alongside US Vogue editor Anna Wintour on the front row. Last year, the Duchess of Cornwall presented Bethany Williams with the prize. The award was established in 2018 to recognise young designers who are making a difference to society through sustainable practices or community engagement.

Princess Anne is often named as one of the hardest-working royals, having carried out 506 engagements in 2019, according to Tim O'Donovan, who compiles an annual tally from the Court Circular for The Times. The Prince of Wales topped last year's list after attending 521 engagements, putting him in front of his younger sister.

The Princess Royal could be set to take over the Duke of Sussex's role to become the first female captain-general of the Royal Marines, when her nephew officially steps back from royal duties this spring, according to reports.

