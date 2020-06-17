Kate Middleton wows in fluttery floral dress in surprise new appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge has made another gorgeous appearance via video – and we are so in love with her fluttery floral outfit! Kate has led an online assembly for the Oak National Academy, and Kensington Palace released a short clip from the special moment on Thursday morning. In the footage, she looks beautiful with her shoulder-length hair in loose waves, and she appears to be wearing a butterfly-sleeve blue floral dress. We can't wait to see more!

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge leads assembly on the importance of kindness

The theme of The Duchess' assembly, which was pre-recorded last week, is 'spread a little kindness' - and is based on a lesson plan which is available on the Mentally Healthy Schools platform. It was developed in collaboration with children’s mental health charity Place2Be and encourages children to explore ways in which they can show kindness, and recognise the benefits of kindness to others. How lovely is that?

The Duchess joined a video call with students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool

No doubt Kate's fashion fans will be rushing to identify her new outfit, which appears to have a vintage-style floral print. Wouldn't you love to see her wear it again?

During the assembly, The Duchess will say: "Talking to someone, whether it's a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn't forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too."