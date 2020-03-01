Princess Anne looked simply stunning during her visit to Salisbury Cathedral on Friday. The royal attended The Royal Corps of Signals Centenary Service wearing a beautiful powder blue outfit which consisted of a midi coat with buttons down the side, a patterned silk scarf and a matching blue hat. While the statement feathers on her headpiece matched the tone of her jacket, it also had a lighter ribbon at the base which tied in with the paler colour of the double-breasted collar. How pretty!

Princess Anne spoke to Lieuentant General Sir Nick Pope during her visit to Salisbury Cathedral

Anne has been the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Signals since 1977, and photos of her walking to the service with the Master of Signals, Lieuentant General Sir Nick Pope shows a beautifully sunny day. However, the 69-year-old ensured she wrapped up warm to protect herself from the cool temperature by adding suede knee-high boots and matching black gloves. For her beauty look, the mother-of-two pulled her dark hair into an elegant updo that complimented her hat and opted for a pared-back makeup look that is favoured among many royals, including of a light layer of mascara and pink lips.

Princess Anne looked stunning in a green suit during London Fashion Week

The Queen's only daughter has long been considered a style icon, so it is fair to say she is well-versed in how to wow royal fans at every engagement. Back in February, Anne proved she is fearless when it comes to wearing bright colours and bold prints. As she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design during London Fashion Week, we couldn’t help but notice the Princess' tailored suit in the bright emerald colour.

And the fashion-forward royal's bold fashion choices are not a recent phenomenon! Some of Anne's most gorgeous outfits over the years include the floor-length gown she wore in 1979 that featured a ruffled high neck, balloon sleeves and colourful floral print, as well as the millennial pink top and houndstooth print trousers she was pictured in back in 2000.

