5 times Princess Anne proved she is the most trendy royal Princess Anne is a true fashion Queen

When you think of snappy royal dressers, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex tend to spring to mind straight away. But what about Princess Anne? The Queen's only daughter is known for following the royal rule of recycling some of her favourite threads and was even spotted rocking the androgynous look last year - wowing onlookers with a bow-tie. But we've done some digging and the brunette royal has always been bang-on-trend, even sporting some seriously popular fads before our favourite bloggers stepped out in them. Take a trip down memory lane - which one is your fave?

Plaid

Yellow plaid gained notoriety back in the early 90s when Alicia Silverstone rocked THAT two piece when she played Cher in teen film Clueless. Preppy, eye-catching and bold, it's still big news this season for Autumn/Winter. But Princess Anne wore this zesty check jacket five years before, with pearls, a navy dress and a seriously bouffant up-do. Soz Cher, Anne beat you to it…

Millennial Pink

The rosy tone that will just not go away, millennial pink is particularly favoured by people in their early twenties. Setting the path, Anne was seen in 2000, wearing a silk pink jacket, tied with a huge bombastic bow and even mixed in houndstooth print trousers. Talk about nailing two trends in one!

The Power Suit

Power suits and sharp tailoring are loved by girls about town and Anne stepped out in her own version in 1973. We love the white shade and the fact she teamed it with a zesty yellow top, and bouji gold chains. And would you look at that pastel blue eyeshadow? Spot on, Anne!

Seventies Prints

Wacky, bright and show-topping, retro prints are always en Vogue and Anne decided to feature them into her wardrobe back in the early seventies. We love the voluminous sleeves and pie-crust neckline, as well as the on-trend statement earrings.

Mustard Yellow

This stunning Prada-esque look from 1968 wouldn't look out of place today. Wowing at equestrian event, the royal donned this tailored coat with a matching hat in mustard yellow - a tone that is big news every year on the catwalks. We love how she coordinated her handbag and gloves too; black and yellow are the perfect contrasting colourway.