Duchess Camilla sent the sweetest message with her latest outfit Camilla is always thoughtful with her fashion choices

The Duchess of Cornwall totally wowed us with her chic lace dress as she welcomed French president Emmanuel Macron to Clarence House on Thursday - and did you notice the sweet detail she added to her look? Camilla chose to wear one of her favourite luxurious items from her royal wardrobe - her gorgeous monochrome pumps from classic French fashion house Chanel. We wonder if President Macron clocked the nod to his country!

Camilla added her Chanel pumps to her Parisian chic outfit

Royal ladies often add thoughtful details to their outfits for special engagements - and the Duchess of Cambridge has also been known to wear Chanel for French visits. During her trip to Paris in 2017, she rocked a full French girl look in a tweed Chanel dress, an interlocking CC belt and top-handle handbag. What. A. Moment.

Duchess Kate also loves to wear Chanel

While Camilla's Chanel pick is a little more subtle, her gorgeous toe-cap court shoes will never go out of style - and they looked beautiful with her Bruce Oldfield dress and statement Philip Treacy hat, which she added to attend the military ceremony at Carlton Gardens. An elegant pearl necklace - which once belonged to the Queen Mother - and leather gloves finished the look off perfectly.

Prince Charles and Camilla received President Macron at Clarence House on behalf of the Queen's government on Thursday afternoon. The French president visited London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle's 'Appel' – his BBC broadcast to occupied France after the Nazi invasion in 1940.

The important engagement came after the royal couple spent three months self-isolating at their country home of Birkhall. The pair recently returned to London to take part in royal engagements once again after appearing a number of times virtually throughout the coronavirus lockdown.