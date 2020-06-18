Duchess Camilla stuns in lace dress and Chanel heels for French presidential visit

The Duchess of Cornwall was pictured once again on Thursday as she welcomed French president Emmanuel Macron to the UK alongside Prince Charles – and of course, she chose an ultra-elegant outfit for the occasion. Looking beautiful in navy blue, she wore a lace-detailed dress by Bruce Oldfield and accessorised with her favourite Chanel heels.

As ever, her makeup was kept natural and fresh and her hair was styled in her signature blowdry – no doubt she has been thrilled to return to in-person engagements!

Camilla wore a chic blue dress and her Chanel pumps

Charles and Camilla received President Macron at Clarence House on behalf of the Queen's government. The French president is visiting London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle's "Appel" – his BBC broadcast to occupied France after the Nazi invasion in 1940.

Charles and Camilla welcomed the French president at Clarence House

Thursday's important engagement comes after the royal couple spent three months self-isolating at their country home of Birkhall – they recently returned to London to take part in royal engagements once again, after appearing a number of times virtually throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Camilla wore a chic denim dress for Tuesday's engagement

For her royal return on Tuesday, Camilla looked equally as lovely in a quirky denim dress, as she and Charles made a socially distanced visit to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to thank staff who have been working on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis. We just loved her modern choice!

In recent days we've also seen the Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Prince William return to face-to-face engagements, so that means plenty more royal fashion spotting. We can't wait to see what Camilla wears next…