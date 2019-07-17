Duchess Camilla teams classic Chanel with fun polka dots for her latest look - and it's SO chic You can't go wrong with those iconic shades…

The Duchess of Cornwall made a quick outfit change on Tuesday, as she headed out for her next engagement in Cornwall - a reception to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles' chairmanship of the Duchy of Cornwall Prince's Council. Fancy! For the outdoor occasion, which was held at the beautiful Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel, Camilla wore one of her favourite outfits - a monochrome polka-dot midi dress teamed with her tailored white jacket. She previously wore the ensemble to visit Manchester in June 2017, though this time she added an ultra-classic touch - her beloved Chanel pumps.

Looking lovely in polka dots and pearls!

Camilla, who celebrates her 72nd birthday on Wednesday, stuck to her signature blow-dry and natural makeup, and kept her jewellery simple with a string of pearls. She held on to her DeMellier London handbag which she debuted earlier that day - the pale leather piece even has a style link to the Duchess of Sussex, who also loves the accessory brand.

The £295 arm candy is known as the 'Mini Venice' and it's available in number of shades including purple and blush pink. Camilla also has this bag in green, so it's clearly one of her favourites for carrying her essentials!

Camilla has a new handbag by DeMellier London

The Duchess' iconic two-tone Chanel heels are a style she has been wearing for many years, and today sell for around £700. And while the classic shoes are versatile and comfortable, it has been suggested that there could be a more sentimental reason behind her preference; Chanel's logo takes the form of two interlocking C's – which, of course, also stands for Charles and Camilla. How sweet is that?

Charles and Camilla's annual tour of Devon and Cornwall will continue on Wednesday, when the Duchess will step out on her birthday. We wonder what she'll wear for her special day!